Impact Credit Funds: A New Trend in Sustainable Investing

As the world grapples with the urgent need to balance financial growth with sustainable development, a new trend is emerging in the investment landscape: the rise of impact credit funds. These funds aim to deliver not only financial returns but also measurable positive social and environmental changes, attracting significant interest and capital from institutional and high-net-worth investors.

BlueOrchard’s Global Financial Inclusion

BlueOrchard, a member of the Schroders Group, has recently launched a credit fund that encapsulates the megatrends of demographics, digitalization, and decarbonization. The fund is geared towards enhancing financial inclusion globally, a critical step in achieving sustainable development and reducing inequality.

Avenue Capital’s Environmental Focus

Alongside BlueOrchard, Avenue Capital is also preparing to launch a private credit fund. However, its focus is mainly environmental, targeting investments between $600 million and $800 million. Both these funds underscore the growing recognition of the crucial role finance can play in addressing global challenges.

The Growth of Private Debt Impact Funds

According to Phenix Capital Group, private debt impact funds have already amassed €45 billion in capital. The sector is expected to see sharp increases as more impact credit funds are introduced, reflecting the rapidly growing interest in impact investing. A recent report by Allianz Global Investors identifies inequality, climate change, and Covid-19 as key drivers of this interest.

Impact Credit Funds: A New Approach

Unlike traditional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) approaches, impact credit funds offer an innovative tool for broader influence. They reach beyond public markets, ensuring investments are channeled only towards entities that make a tangible positive impact. This ensures that capital is not just deployed responsibly, but it also contributes to meaningful change in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.