ICT Holding Divests Stake in Polymetal International

Russian investment firm ICT Holding, under the stewardship of magnate Alexander Nesis, has offloaded its entire 23.9% stake in premier gold and silver production enterprise, Polymetal International. The shares were picked up by a consortium spearheaded by the Omani government, operating via Mercury Investments International's offshoot, Maaden International Investment. The value of the deal remains undisclosed, however, Polymetal's market capitalization stands at a staggering $2.6 billion.

End of an Era for ICT Holding

The transaction effectively terminates ICT Holding's status as a shareholder in Polymetal, leading to ICT's representative, Konstantin Yanakov, stepping down from the board of directors. This move marks a significant shift for Polymetal International, a top-ten global gold miner, which was birthed by Nesis' ICT Group in 1998. The company boasts assets scattered across Russia and Kazakhstan.

A Strategic Shift amid Political Tensions

Polymetal has been actively pursuing the sale of its Russian assets, which were targeted by U.S. sanctions in 2023, in the wake of Russia's controversial invasion of Ukraine. In a strategic pivot, the company moved its domicile from Jersey to Kazakhstan and sought listing on the Astana International Exchange, as the sanctions hindered its restructuring endeavors.

Polymetal Eyes De-risking and Regional Expansion

Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO, articulated that Mercury Investments International is in full support of Polymetal's strategy to de-risk by divesting its Russian operations and concentrating on growth in Kazakhstan and the surrounding region. Prior to this, Polymetal had planned to offload its Russian assets within a six to nine-month timeframe. Before the sale, ICT Group held the position of largest shareholder, followed by BlackRock with 9.9%, Fodina BV with 3.3%, and managers and directors possessing 0.9%.