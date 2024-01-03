Hugh James Witnesses Record-Breaking Dealmaking Year in 2023

In a year that witnessed robust investment and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, Hugh James, a Cardiff-based law firm, has reported a very active dealmaking year in 2023, surpassing their record-breaking previous year. The firm’s partner Gerallt Jones and Aled Walters, the team leaders of the corporate/commercial and commercial teams respectively, have observed a dynamic market. Their assessment credits the vitality of the market to investors and corporates, both within and outside of Wales and the UK, seeking opportunities.

Surge in Cross-Border Transactions

The firm has noted a significant rise in cross-border transactions, collaborating with advisors from multiple jurisdictions. In 2023 alone, Hugh James advised on nearly 30 transactions, with a total value exceeding 300 million. This marks a remarkable increase from the preceding year. The firm’s notable deals included a 4 million follow-on investment in Victorian Sliders by BGF, the sale of PoC to Mysa Care, advising Waterspring Ventures on its investment in tourhub, and assisting 888 Africa with cross-border investments and acquisitions for 888 Holdings.

Trend towards Longer Transaction Times

Despite the dealmaking market remaining active, a shift towards longer transaction times has been observed. This is attributed to increased caution from buyers and funders, resulting in extended due diligence. Nevertheless, the outlook remains positive for 2024 with a strong deal pipeline.

Exciting Prospects for Welsh Investment Market

The Welsh investment market is anticipated to be particularly vibrant, with new funding opportunities on the horizon. Institutions such as the British Business Bank, Cardiff Capital Region, and Waterspring Ventures are all gearing up to provide funds aimed at supporting Welsh businesses. This could potentially mark a significant boost for the local economy and further solidify the role of Hugh James in the dealmaking landscape.