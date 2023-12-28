HUDCO Shares Skyrocket Following Strategic MoU with Gujarat Government

Investors in the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) are celebrating as the company’s shares have seen a dramatic rise since the onset of 2023. The HUDCO stock, which has soared from roughly 53.50 to 135.65, has yielded a 150% return for investors, marking it as one of the standout multibagger stocks in the Indian stock market this year.

HUDCO Shares Touch New Heights

HUDCO’s share price rocketed to an unprecedented all-time high of 135.65, indicating an over 18% intraday increase soon after the opening bell of the stock market. This significant upsurge in HUDCO’s share price is largely credited to the company’s recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government of Gujarat.

HUDCO-Gujarat MoU: A Strategic Move

This MoU involves the financing of housing and urban infrastructure projects in Gujarat, with an investment reaching up to 14,500 crore. HUDCO, an established financial institution that focuses on supporting housing and urban development projects across India, is set to provide financial backing for various projects in Gujarat. This move aligns perfectly with HUDCO’s core objectives.

Implications for Gujarat and India

This strategic investment is anticipated to catalyze the development of Gujarat while reinforcing the social and economic pillars of the nation. HUDCO’s share price touched a record high on December 28, 2023. The shares jumped nearly 20% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 136.4 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) following the announcement of the MoU with the Gujarat government for a 14,500 crore investment in housing and urban infrastructure projects. The company’s aim is not only to offer financial assistance to various sectors but also to play a pivotal role in bolstering India’s social and economic fundamentals.