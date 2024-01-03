en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Honeywell: A Testimony of Long-Term Investment Success and Future Growth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:50 pm EST
Honeywell: A Testimony of Long-Term Investment Success and Future Growth

Over the past decade and a half, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has carved a niche for itself in the investment landscape, delivering an average annual return of 12.97%. This impressive feat has seen the company outpace the market by 1.42% on an annualized basis, underscoring the power of a well-strategized long-term investment approach.

Impressive Growth Trajectory

Currently valued at a whopping $135.36 billion in market capitalization, Honeywell’s performance is a testament to the transformative power of compounded returns in driving investment growth. To put this into perspective, a $1000 investment in HON stock 15 years ago is now worth a staggering $6,260.43, based on the current stock price of $205.32. It is this growth potential, consistently outperforming market averages, that makes Honeywell a compelling investment option.

Driving Sustainable Growth

Not one to rest on its laurels, Honeywell is continually seeking growth opportunities. A prime example of this is its Impact brand, which offers sustainable and digital solutions for Indian businesses, particularly in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) segment. Since its inception in 2019, Impact by Honeywell has been committed to developing cost-efficient, sustainable, and digital products tailored to the unique needs of MSMEs.

Local Innovation for Global Impact

At the heart of this initiative is Honeywell’s research and development (R&D) center in Pune, Maharashtra. Here, a team of approximately 50 dedicated engineers tirelessly work on designing and innovating these products. This intentional localization of business operations is a strategic move aimed at delivering cost-efficient solutions to MSMEs. As Honeywell continues to innovate and evolve, the company is set to achieve around 30% revenue growth in the forthcoming years from its Impact brand alone, further solidifying its position in the global market.

0
Business Investments United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
12 seconds ago
Meghann Cuniff Reclaims Insult as Branding Opportunity with New Merchandise
A defining moment from 2023 has been turned into a unique business opportunity by Meghann Cuniff, a prominent legal journalist. The moment in question revolves around a crass comment made by Tory Lanez during his bail hearing, wherein he derogatorily referred to Cuniff as a ‘googly eyed bitch’. Instead of taking offense, Cuniff has chosen
Meghann Cuniff Reclaims Insult as Branding Opportunity with New Merchandise
Santa Cruz County Bank: A Beacon of Support for Small Businesses
53 seconds ago
Santa Cruz County Bank: A Beacon of Support for Small Businesses
Shell Signs Historic Five-Year Oil Procurement Contract with Catarenergy
2 mins ago
Shell Signs Historic Five-Year Oil Procurement Contract with Catarenergy
Lake Charles City Council Passes Revised Alcohol Sales Ordinance
27 seconds ago
Lake Charles City Council Passes Revised Alcohol Sales Ordinance
Regional Management Corp. COO John Schachtel Steps Down
42 seconds ago
Regional Management Corp. COO John Schachtel Steps Down
BurgerFi International, Inc. to Host Fireside Chat at the 26th Annual ICR Conference
50 seconds ago
BurgerFi International, Inc. to Host Fireside Chat at the 26th Annual ICR Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2024 Rodeo Run: Registrations Now Open
14 seconds
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2024 Rodeo Run: Registrations Now Open
Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. Brings International Winter Sport Downtown with 'Curling on the Canal'
18 seconds
Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. Brings International Winter Sport Downtown with 'Curling on the Canal'
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
53 seconds
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
Kettle Gryp: Transforming Home Workouts with a Simple Innovation
1 min
Kettle Gryp: Transforming Home Workouts with a Simple Innovation
World Darts Championship Final: A Clash of Titans between Littler and Humphries
1 min
World Darts Championship Final: A Clash of Titans between Littler and Humphries
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
2 mins
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
3 mins
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
3 mins
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
3 mins
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
29 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app