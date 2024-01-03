en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Himalaya Technologies to Launch EVEREST Token and Acquire Web3 Assets

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Himalaya Technologies to Launch EVEREST Token and Acquire Web3 Assets

In a bold move to embrace the Web3 revolution, Himalaya Technologies Inc. has announced plans to pave its way into the cryptoverse with the launch of a proprietary crypto token, EVEREST. The announcement, made in the Fourth Amendment to Form 8-K filed on December 26, 2023, also sheds light on the company’s intent to acquire an array of Web3 technologies and assets from a third party.

The Everest Token

The EVEREST token, a collaborative effort with BOT LOGIC LABS INC, will be Ethereum-based and is set to create ripples in the e-commerce world. The token aims to carve out a unique niche, integrating itself with social media platforms and offering a refreshing alternative to conventional social media platforms. The company also plans to reward its shareholders by offering the EVEREST token as a dividend.

Visionary Acquisitions

The company’s strategic plan doesn’t stop at the token. The proposal also reveals Himalaya Technologies’ negotiation to acquire or be assigned the FOMO trademark for a health drink from FOMO WORLDWIDE INC. This venture, along with the acquisition of Web3 technologies and assets, underlines the company’s vision to broaden its horizons and delve into diverse industries. The acquired assets, which are yet to be independently valued, may be held for investment or sale, further underscoring the company’s strategic growth plans.

Legal Victory and Future Plans

Amidst these strategic moves, the CEO of Himalaya Technologies, Vikram Grover, has emerged victorious in a legal case, winning a default judgment worth $57,903,750.00. The CEO plans to enforce the judgment to gain control of certain companies and assets. The company’s investment and asset summary also mention acquisitions and agreements made by Net Savings Link Inc. and China Food and Beverage Co. These include stakes in various companies and platforms related to cryptocurrency, blockchain, fintech, and the beverage industry.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SoFi Technologies Stumbles; Analysts Downgrade amid Slower Growth Projections

By Geeta Pillai

KLA Corp. Stock Price Fluctuates Amid Strong Financial Performance

By Wojciech Zylm

Colombia's Arena Primavera: A New Era in Global Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Italy's Tax Gap Narrows Amid Rising Concerns Over Counterfeit Products

By Quadri Adejumo

Sibannac to Spin Off Brands for IPOs and Open Retail Bar, The Kavern ...
@Business · 2 mins
Sibannac to Spin Off Brands for IPOs and Open Retail Bar, The Kavern ...
heart comment 0
Warner Bros. Reveals First Trailer for ‘Blue Beetle’: A New Chapter for DC Superheroes

By BNN Correspondents

Warner Bros. Reveals First Trailer for 'Blue Beetle': A New Chapter for DC Superheroes
Amazon Slashes Price on JBL Flip 6 Speaker; T-Mobile Teases New Year Gift

By Hadeel Hashem

Amazon Slashes Price on JBL Flip 6 Speaker; T-Mobile Teases New Year Gift
Company Announces Key Developments and Strategies: A Corporate Update

By Ebenezer Mensah

Company Announces Key Developments and Strategies: A Corporate Update
European Capital Markets Poised for Transformation: Key Stakeholders Discuss Future Strategies

By Olalekan Adigun

European Capital Markets Poised for Transformation: Key Stakeholders Discuss Future Strategies
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour Leader Announces Plan to Combat Government Fraud Amidst Election Year
16 seconds
Labour Leader Announces Plan to Combat Government Fraud Amidst Election Year
Mica Scandal: Donegal Homeowners Criticize Double Standards in Government Redress Scheme
18 seconds
Mica Scandal: Donegal Homeowners Criticize Double Standards in Government Redress Scheme
Liverpool FC Holds Pole Position in Premier League: The Power of Depth and Leadership
31 seconds
Liverpool FC Holds Pole Position in Premier League: The Power of Depth and Leadership
Markus Community Foundation Donates Football Gear to Nourish Young Talent
35 seconds
Markus Community Foundation Donates Football Gear to Nourish Young Talent
Vaughan Gething Backs Welsh Labour's Council Tax Reform Amid Controversy
44 seconds
Vaughan Gething Backs Welsh Labour's Council Tax Reform Amid Controversy
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Announces Mid-Season Coaching Change
48 seconds
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Announces Mid-Season Coaching Change
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: A Controversial Financial Legacy Exposed
1 min
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: A Controversial Financial Legacy Exposed
Oman's Health Leaders Forum Highlights Sustainability and Cooperation
1 min
Oman's Health Leaders Forum Highlights Sustainability and Cooperation
Billionaire's Son, Alex Soros, Wields Influence in White House
1 min
Billionaire's Son, Alex Soros, Wields Influence in White House
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app