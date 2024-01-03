Himalaya Technologies to Launch EVEREST Token and Acquire Web3 Assets

In a bold move to embrace the Web3 revolution, Himalaya Technologies Inc. has announced plans to pave its way into the cryptoverse with the launch of a proprietary crypto token, EVEREST. The announcement, made in the Fourth Amendment to Form 8-K filed on December 26, 2023, also sheds light on the company’s intent to acquire an array of Web3 technologies and assets from a third party.

The Everest Token

The EVEREST token, a collaborative effort with BOT LOGIC LABS INC, will be Ethereum-based and is set to create ripples in the e-commerce world. The token aims to carve out a unique niche, integrating itself with social media platforms and offering a refreshing alternative to conventional social media platforms. The company also plans to reward its shareholders by offering the EVEREST token as a dividend.

Visionary Acquisitions

The company’s strategic plan doesn’t stop at the token. The proposal also reveals Himalaya Technologies’ negotiation to acquire or be assigned the FOMO trademark for a health drink from FOMO WORLDWIDE INC. This venture, along with the acquisition of Web3 technologies and assets, underlines the company’s vision to broaden its horizons and delve into diverse industries. The acquired assets, which are yet to be independently valued, may be held for investment or sale, further underscoring the company’s strategic growth plans.

Legal Victory and Future Plans

Amidst these strategic moves, the CEO of Himalaya Technologies, Vikram Grover, has emerged victorious in a legal case, winning a default judgment worth $57,903,750.00. The CEO plans to enforce the judgment to gain control of certain companies and assets. The company’s investment and asset summary also mention acquisitions and agreements made by Net Savings Link Inc. and China Food and Beverage Co. These include stakes in various companies and platforms related to cryptocurrency, blockchain, fintech, and the beverage industry.