Hillcrest Energy Technologies Launches $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

In a move signaling financial resilience amidst market turmoil, clean technology firm Hillcrest Energy Technologies has unveiled a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $2 million. The company, listed across various exchanges under symbols such as HEAT, HLRTF, and 7HI, is primarily engaged in the development of power conversion technologies and digital control systems for renewable energy and electrified powertrains.

The Anatomy of the Private Placement

The private placement entails the offering of up to 8 million units at $0.25 each. Each unit is comprised of a common share and a warrant that grants the holder the right to purchase another share at $0.30 within a 36-month period. This strategic move is driven by the current interest shown by shareholders and is designed to equip the company with financial flexibility in navigating challenging market conditions.

Allocation of Funds Raised

The capital raised from this private placement is earmarked for several crucial areas. A significant chunk will be channeled towards technology and corporate development, strengthening the company's position in the clean technology sector. Another portion will be allocated to general working capital, ensuring smooth operational flow. The remaining funds are intended for settling existing accounts payable, thereby enhancing the company's financial health.

Additional Aspects of the Placement

As part of the private placement, Hillcrest may pay finder's fees to those who assist in the placement. However, all securities issued will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period, ensuring stability. It's important to note that these securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and are not being offered in the United States, indicating the company's strategic focus on other markets.

In a parallel development, Hillcrest has also granted restricted share units (RSUs) to consultants. These RSUs will vest at various intervals throughout 2024, adding another layer to the company's financial strategy. However, the company also warns investors about forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties beyond the company's control, emphasizing the inherent volatility of the market.