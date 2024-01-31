Hillcrest Energy Technologies Announces $2M Private Placement Offering

In a significant financial move, Hillcrest Energy Technologies, a leader in clean energy and advanced power conversion technologies, has disclosed a non-brokered private placement offering. The offering includes up to 8,000,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit, aiming to raise a total of $2,000,000. Each unit comprises one common share and one warrant, with each warrant enabling the holder to purchase an additional common share at $0.30 for a duration of 36 months post-issuance.

CEO's Perspective

In a statement, Hillcrest's CEO Don Currie expressed gratitude towards shareholder interest, particularly in the face of current market challenges. The company seeks to leverage the offering to augment its financial flexibility and chase commercial commitments in association with another facility announced previously.

Allocation of Proceeds

The proceeds from this substantial financial move are intended to be allocated towards technology and corporate development, general working capital, and for settling existing accounts payable. The offering may incorporate finder's fees in the form of cash or warrants, and all securities will be bound to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day.

Regulations and Restrictions

A critical point to note is that the securities on offer will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. As such, they are not available for sale within the United States, except under certain exemptions. In addition, Hillcrest has granted restricted share units to consultants, with varying vesting periods and a three-year term. Hillcrest Energy Technologies is traded on the CSE, OTCQB Venture Market, and the Frankfurt Exchange.