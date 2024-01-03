Hilbert Group’s Hedge Fund Strategies Show Impressive Returns in 2023

The Hilbert Group, a renowned Swedish quantitative investment firm, has reported a prosperous 2023 for its hedge fund strategies, demonstrating the impressive capabilities of its algorithmic trading in digital asset markets. The company’s three distinct hedge fund strategies, namely the Hilbert V100 Fund, Hilbert V30 Fund, and Hilbert V1 Fund, have each produced net-of-fees full-year returns that align with their unique investment mandates.

Impressive Returns and Strategic Approaches

Signifying the company’s seventh year in the sphere of quantitative research and risk management in cryptocurrency markets, the Hilbert Group has leveraged its long-only quantitative strategies to a remarkable effect. The Hilbert V100 Fund, underpinned by a long-only approach, has generated a whopping +92.7% in returns. This strategy is designed for investors seeking high returns and demonstrates the fund’s powerful performance in the volatile and often unpredictable digital asset markets.

Meanwhile, the Hilbert V30 Fund, with a long-bias approach, has achieved +29.9% in returns. This strategy aims to capture market upside while simultaneously limiting downside, providing a balanced approach that caters to a different set of investor preferences.

A Market-Neutral Long-Short Strategy

The Hilbert V1 Fund, a market-neutral long-short strategy, has produced an impressive +8.7% in returns. This strategy targets pure trading alpha that is uncorrelated with other markets, offering a unique investment opportunity that caters to specific investor outcomes such as mitigating drawdown profiles or achieving zero market correlation.

Discipline in Core Strengths and Institutional Approval

CEO Dr. Niclas Sandstrom has highlighted the scalable and repeatable nature of these strategies, reflecting the firm’s commitment to developing innovative and effective trading solutions. Meanwhile, CEO Richard Murray has emphasized the company’s discipline in its core strengths, which has resulted in the funds being approved for investment by 13 institutions, a testament to the firm’s credibility and success.

The Hilbert Group is a public company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. It is committed to ensuring its operational infrastructure, risk management, and corporate governance meet the high standards expected by institutional investors, further underscoring the firm’s position as a leading player in the digital asset investment space.