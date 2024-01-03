en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hilbert Group’s Hedge Fund Strategies Show Impressive Returns in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Hilbert Group’s Hedge Fund Strategies Show Impressive Returns in 2023

The Hilbert Group, a renowned Swedish quantitative investment firm, has reported a prosperous 2023 for its hedge fund strategies, demonstrating the impressive capabilities of its algorithmic trading in digital asset markets. The company’s three distinct hedge fund strategies, namely the Hilbert V100 Fund, Hilbert V30 Fund, and Hilbert V1 Fund, have each produced net-of-fees full-year returns that align with their unique investment mandates.

Impressive Returns and Strategic Approaches

Signifying the company’s seventh year in the sphere of quantitative research and risk management in cryptocurrency markets, the Hilbert Group has leveraged its long-only quantitative strategies to a remarkable effect. The Hilbert V100 Fund, underpinned by a long-only approach, has generated a whopping +92.7% in returns. This strategy is designed for investors seeking high returns and demonstrates the fund’s powerful performance in the volatile and often unpredictable digital asset markets.

Meanwhile, the Hilbert V30 Fund, with a long-bias approach, has achieved +29.9% in returns. This strategy aims to capture market upside while simultaneously limiting downside, providing a balanced approach that caters to a different set of investor preferences.

A Market-Neutral Long-Short Strategy

The Hilbert V1 Fund, a market-neutral long-short strategy, has produced an impressive +8.7% in returns. This strategy targets pure trading alpha that is uncorrelated with other markets, offering a unique investment opportunity that caters to specific investor outcomes such as mitigating drawdown profiles or achieving zero market correlation.

Discipline in Core Strengths and Institutional Approval

CEO Dr. Niclas Sandstrom has highlighted the scalable and repeatable nature of these strategies, reflecting the firm’s commitment to developing innovative and effective trading solutions. Meanwhile, CEO Richard Murray has emphasized the company’s discipline in its core strengths, which has resulted in the funds being approved for investment by 13 institutions, a testament to the firm’s credibility and success.

The Hilbert Group is a public company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. It is committed to ensuring its operational infrastructure, risk management, and corporate governance meet the high standards expected by institutional investors, further underscoring the firm’s position as a leading player in the digital asset investment space.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australian Saver Unveils Money-Saving Strategies for 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Egypt Woos Saudi Investors with Promising Opportunities in New Cities and Sectors

By Hadeel Hashem

Navigating Home Equity Loans and HELOC Rates in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Sunfeast Farmlite Leads Biscuit Industry with Innovative 100% Paper Packaging

By Muthana Al-Najjar

China's Economic Inputs Hit Five-Month Low Amid Property Market Strugg ...
@Business · 20 mins
China's Economic Inputs Hit Five-Month Low Amid Property Market Strugg ...
heart comment 0
Ensemble Fund Trails S&P 500 in Fiscal Year Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Ensemble Fund Trails S&P 500 in Fiscal Year Performance
Sustainability in the Financial Sector: A Global Focus in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Sustainability in the Financial Sector: A Global Focus in 2024
Clay Craft India Forges Strategic Retail Partnerships to Expand Reach

By Rafia Tasleem

Clay Craft India Forges Strategic Retail Partnerships to Expand Reach
Ørsted Suspends Major Offshore Wind Projects in New Jersey, Casting Doubt on State’s Clean Energy Future

By BNN Correspondents

Ørsted Suspends Major Offshore Wind Projects in New Jersey, Casting Doubt on State's Clean Energy Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
1 min
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions
1 min
Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions
European Union Strengthens Sanctions Against Russia in Defense of Ukraine
1 min
European Union Strengthens Sanctions Against Russia in Defense of Ukraine
A Week of Thrilling Rugby Action Awaits Ireland
1 min
A Week of Thrilling Rugby Action Awaits Ireland
Anthony Adams: The Sole Contender for Van Wert City Schools Board Seat
1 min
Anthony Adams: The Sole Contender for Van Wert City Schools Board Seat
Tyler Denny: Black Country's Boxing Sensation Claims European Title
2 mins
Tyler Denny: Black Country's Boxing Sensation Claims European Title
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
19 mins
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
19 mins
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
20 mins
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app