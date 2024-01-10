en English
Business

Hibbett, Inc. and Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. Poised for Remarkable Gains: Zacks Report

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
Hibbett, Inc. and Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. Poised for Remarkable Gains: Zacks Report

High-performance athletic retailer Hibbett, Inc., once known as Hibbett Sports, Inc., has successfully navigated a shift from being solely a sports goods provider to a broader, athletic-inspired fashion assortment. This strategic metamorphosis has led the company’s shares to outperform the industry in the last three months. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 results exceeded expectations on both sales and earnings, signifying a remarkable year-over-year improvement.

Driving Factors Behind Hibbett’s Growth

Key to Hibbett’s growth has been a series of strategic e-commerce initiatives and an aggressive store expansion plan. In the third quarter alone, the company reported a 12.6% increase in e-commerce sales, underlining the success of its digital initiatives. Furthermore, the back-to-school season performed favorably, contributing to the company’s robust growth.

The footwear category has emerged as a significant contributor to Hibbett’s revenues, propelling the company to revise its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year upwards. This development has earned Hibbett a favorable position in the Zacks Rank model.

Stronghold Digital: Riding the Bitcoin Wave

In the realm of Bitcoin mining, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. has made impressive strides. The vertically integrated Bitcoin mining firm’s shares have surged in December, a movement driven by rising investor interest, the potential approval of Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC, and the upcoming Bitcoin ‘halving’ event in April. This triad of factors is perceived as a potential catalyst for Bitcoin miners like Stronghold Digital.

The firm has consistently posted positive earnings surprises, averaging 34% over the last year. It is projected to turn profitable in 2024, with an estimated 47% year-over-year revenue growth.

Investment Opportunities

Zacks experts have identified both Hibbett and Stronghold Digital as top stock picks, each having the potential to yield over 100% gains in 2023. The stocks in their report are not widely known to Wall Street, thus presenting early engagement opportunities for investors.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

