Hibbett, Inc. and Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. Poised for Remarkable Gains: Zacks Report

High-performance athletic retailer Hibbett, Inc., once known as Hibbett Sports, Inc., has successfully navigated a shift from being solely a sports goods provider to a broader, athletic-inspired fashion assortment. This strategic metamorphosis has led the company’s shares to outperform the industry in the last three months. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 results exceeded expectations on both sales and earnings, signifying a remarkable year-over-year improvement.

Driving Factors Behind Hibbett’s Growth

Key to Hibbett’s growth has been a series of strategic e-commerce initiatives and an aggressive store expansion plan. In the third quarter alone, the company reported a 12.6% increase in e-commerce sales, underlining the success of its digital initiatives. Furthermore, the back-to-school season performed favorably, contributing to the company’s robust growth.

The footwear category has emerged as a significant contributor to Hibbett’s revenues, propelling the company to revise its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year upwards. This development has earned Hibbett a favorable position in the Zacks Rank model.

Stronghold Digital: Riding the Bitcoin Wave

In the realm of Bitcoin mining, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. has made impressive strides. The vertically integrated Bitcoin mining firm’s shares have surged in December, a movement driven by rising investor interest, the potential approval of Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC, and the upcoming Bitcoin ‘halving’ event in April. This triad of factors is perceived as a potential catalyst for Bitcoin miners like Stronghold Digital.

The firm has consistently posted positive earnings surprises, averaging 34% over the last year. It is projected to turn profitable in 2024, with an estimated 47% year-over-year revenue growth.

Investment Opportunities

Zacks experts have identified both Hibbett and Stronghold Digital as top stock picks, each having the potential to yield over 100% gains in 2023. The stocks in their report are not widely known to Wall Street, thus presenting early engagement opportunities for investors.