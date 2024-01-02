en English
Hedge Funds Stockpile Uranium as Nuclear Fuel Prices Soar

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:23 pm EST
Hedge funds are amassing significant stockpiles of raw uranium, also known as ‘yellowcake,’ as the price of this nuclear fuel ascends to a 16-year high. A reported total of approximately 50 funds, including Anchorage Capital Group, Yellow Cake PLC, and Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, are strategically stockpiling uranium amidst a global supply deficit.

Uranium Prices Skyrocket Amidst Supply Deficit

The spot price of uranium has surged from US $49 per pound at the outset of 2023 to US $86 by the year’s end. This price hike is primarily driven by a substantial global supply deficit, with the demand for uranium outpacing supply by about 45 million pounds in 2023. Consequently, the value of dedicated uranium funds has significantly increased, with Yellow Cake PLC and Sprott Physical Uranium Trust collectively holding around 60% of the global annual uranium supply.

Rise in Demand for Nuclear Energy

The global transition towards nuclear power as a cleaner alternative to carbon-emitting energy sources has spurred an increase in demand for uranium. As more nuclear reactors are under construction globally, the demand for uranium is expected to escalate further. However, the response in uranium supply has been slow due to the extensive period, often a decade or longer, required to operationalize new uranium mines.

Hedge Funds Capitalizing on Energy Market Dynamics

The strategic accumulation of uranium by hedge funds is emblematic of a broader trend in the commodities market. Investors are capitalizing on the shifting dynamics of energy consumption and the potential for future price increases of crucial energy-related materials. This trend is especially pertinent given the global push for decarbonization and the transition to more sustainable energy sources. The actions of these hedge funds not only reflect the potential profitability of uranium but also underscore the importance of nuclear energy in the pursuit of global sustainability.

