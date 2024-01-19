Hedge Funds Adjust Positions in Pfizer Inc: Insights from 13F Filings

As the final quarter of 2023 drew to a close, a thorough analysis of the 26 most recent 13F filings revealed that Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) remained a significant player in numerous hedge fund portfolios. These public records, mandated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), provide a revealing snapshot of the investment decisions made by hedge funds.

Positions in Pfizer Inc: A Mixed Bag

The filings show a diverse range of activity, with Pfizer Inc featuring in the portfolios of 16 funds. The nature of these holdings, however, varied significantly. Six funds chose to increase their positions, six opted for a decrease, and two funds established new positions. A noteworthy move was made by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC, which elected to completely divest its holdings in Pfizer Inc.

Aggregate Share Count: A Downward Trend

Upon comparing the aggregate share count held by hedge funds from the third to the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 6,743,330 shares was observed, translating to -8.76% from 76,964,988 to 70,221,658 shares. This downward trend, while significant, only paints part of the picture.

13F Filings: A Limited but Valuable Resource

It's crucial to remember that the 13F filings only reflect long positions, leaving short positions undisclosed. Thus, a hedge fund's bearish stance on a particular stock might not be entirely visible in these documents. Despite this inherent limitation, the collective data from multiple funds can still provide valuable insights, sparking ideas for further research. The recent activity surrounding Pfizer Inc is a case in point.