HEC Paris in Qatar to Spotlight Agritech and Foodtech Sectors

HEC Paris in Qatar is gearing up to host a panel discussion titled 'Innovation, Investments and Entrepreneurship in the Agritech and Foodtech Sectors'. The event, scheduled for noon to 2 pm on January 30 at the Msheireb Downtown campus, aims to shed light on the rapidly evolving agritech and foodtech sectors. A clutch of industry experts and HEC Paris alumni will be at the helm of the discussion, offering key insights and participating in a vibrant panel discussion moderated by Dr. Delphine Acloque.

Advertisment

A Meeting of Minds

Notable participants such as Ghanim al-Sulaiti, Sophie Benard, and Hussein al-Hussein will be presenting their insights. The panel discussion will feature Alvyn Severien, Ramzi Schumann, Firas Khalil, Mohammad Batran, and Mickaël Boccacino. The panelists will delve into recent innovations and investments in agritech and foodtech, unearthing the challenges and opportunities that lie within the sector.

Addressing Global Concerns

Advertisment

The event is designed to highlight the significance of the agritech and foodtech sectors in the current global context, dominated by technological transformation, climate change, and rising concerns over food security. It underlines the imperative role of investments in fostering economic diversification in GCC countries, with a focus on Qatar.

Investing in Future Food Security

Investments in agritech and foodtech businesses have seen a worldwide surge, with many GCC countries, including Qatar, leading this trend. The focus is on investing in food security through alternative proteins, high-tech production, new infrastructure storage, and improved distribution networks as key tools to achieve economic diversification in the region. The event promises to be a platform for exchange of innovative ideas, critical insights, and forward-thinking solutions for the agri-food challenges of today and tomorrow.