en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Healthcare Stocks Surge as Investors Seek Stability in 2024

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
Healthcare Stocks Surge as Investors Seek Stability in 2024

As the dawn of 2024 breaks, a surge in healthcare stocks suggests investors are seeking a sanctuary in the traditionally defensive sector in the face of a potentially turbulent stock market year. The healthcare industry, encompassing the pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare facilities, offers essential services that remain in demand even during economic downturns. This sector’s performance stood out as defensive sectors, including utilities and consumer staples, also saw gains.

Healthcare Stocks on the Rise

Leading the Dow higher, healthcare stocks such as Merck, Amgen, UnitedHealth Group, and Johnson & Johnson experienced a substantial surge. The iShares Biotechnology ETF and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund made gains before the market even opened. Dyne Therapeutics, with a significant surge of over 53%, saw positive trial results for DYNE-101 and DYNE-251, indicating robust growth. In other significant moves, Patterson is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index, replacing Chico’s FAS, and Entrada Therapeutics announced the addition of the president’s role to COO Nathan Dowde’s responsibilities.

Biopharma Industry Sees Booming Demand

The biopharma industry witnessed a booming demand for blood sugar-modulating diabetes and obesity drugs in 2023, with Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly dominating the market. Analysts predict Novo’s sales to approach $8 billion in 2024, and Lilly’s to come in at close to $5 billion. AstraZeneca and Amgen, with gains of more than $4 billion, and Roche, with an increase approaching $4 billion, also scored on Evaluate’s 2024 global new sales list.

Market Volatility and the Healthcare Sector

Although healthcare is viewed as a safer investment during ‘risk-off’ periods, it is not completely shielded from market fluctuations and political or policy changes. While healthcare stocks may offer some security, investors must remain vigilant to differentiate between true growth opportunities and market volatility. For instance, Apple stock tumbled 4% after being downgraded by Barclays due to lackluster iPhone 15 sales. Aptiv shares also dropped by 5% following a downgrade by Baird, and Bruker shares fell 4% after the acquisition of Nion, a developer and manufacturer of scanning transmission electron microscopes.

The healthcare sector had underperformed the broader S&P 500 in the previous year, but the recent spike in the healthcare to S&P 500 ratio mirrored a pattern observed at the start of the 2022 bear market. As we tread into 2024, it’s essential to remember that while healthcare stocks may provide some stability, they are not entirely immune to the ebb and flow of the stock market dynamics or the shifting political landscape.

0
Business Investments
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
35 seconds ago
French Food Magnate, Paul Bensabat, Sells Miami Beach Home for $17 Million
Paul Bensabat, the French food magnate renowned as the proprietor, president, and CEO of Saveur Food Group and former president of Manischewitz Company, has sold his waterfront residence on the exclusive Allison Island in Miami Beach for a cool $17 million. The deal was conducted without the usual fanfare of the open market, and was
French Food Magnate, Paul Bensabat, Sells Miami Beach Home for $17 Million
Global Vision Hotels Expands Portfolio with $17.7M Acquisition in Miami
2 mins ago
Global Vision Hotels Expands Portfolio with $17.7M Acquisition in Miami
Proptech Sector Gears Up for Growth: 2024 Market Forecast Reveals Promise
2 mins ago
Proptech Sector Gears Up for Growth: 2024 Market Forecast Reveals Promise
Atlanta BeltLine's Business Accelerator Program Calls for Applications
48 seconds ago
Atlanta BeltLine's Business Accelerator Program Calls for Applications
Inman's Agent Appreciation Month: A Beacon of Guidance for Real Estate Agents
56 seconds ago
Inman's Agent Appreciation Month: A Beacon of Guidance for Real Estate Agents
Automaker Falls Short of Ambitious 2023 EV Production Target
1 min ago
Automaker Falls Short of Ambitious 2023 EV Production Target
Latest Headlines
World News
VHP Criticizes Congress for Arresting 'Karsevak' Linked to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Case
1 min
VHP Criticizes Congress for Arresting 'Karsevak' Linked to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Case
Impeachment Looms for Homeland Security Secretary Amid Border Crisis
1 min
Impeachment Looms for Homeland Security Secretary Amid Border Crisis
Dr. John Boockvar Named Clinical Investigator of the Year by Northwell Health
2 mins
Dr. John Boockvar Named Clinical Investigator of the Year by Northwell Health
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
2 mins
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
The Contraceptive Pill: A Declining Trend Among Young Women
2 mins
The Contraceptive Pill: A Declining Trend Among Young Women
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
3 mins
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
4 mins
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
4 mins
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
4 mins
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
50 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app