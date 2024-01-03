en English
Business

HBM Healthcare Investments Reports Decline in Key Metrics for 2023

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:37 pm EST
HBM Healthcare Investments Reports Decline in Key Metrics for 2023

In a recent financial update, Swiss investment firm HBM Healthcare Investments AG reported a decline in key metrics for 2023. The company announced a Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of CHF 225.03 as of December 31, 2023, marking a monthly decrease of 0.7%, a year-to-date (YTD) drop of 8.7%, and a calendar year-to-date (CYTD) decline of 8.3%.

Stock Performance and Net Assets

Despite the decrease in NAV, HBM Healthcare Investments saw its share price rise by 4.3% in December, ending the year at CHF 182.60. However, this figure represents an 11.2% decrease YTD and a 5.4% drop CYTD. The total net assets were reported to be CHF 1.555 billion.

Unfavourable Currency Developments Impact Performance

The company attributed the negative performance to unfavourable currency developments. For the first nine months of the 2023/2024 financial year, ending on March 31, the NAV fell by 8.7%, and a net loss of CHF 158 million is projected. However, the investment firm still boasts a substantial balance sheet with CHF 115 million in cash and cash equivalents, along with a portfolio of promising private and listed companies.

Ahead: Quarterly Report

Investor eyes are now set on January 22, 2024, the scheduled release date for HBM Healthcare Investments’ quarterly report. At the time of the announcement, the company’s stock price stood at EUR 194.00, reflecting a decrease of 1.07% from the previous day’s close.

Business Investments Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

