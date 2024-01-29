Harbor Human Capital ETF Champions Strong Corporate Cultures

In the realm of investment strategies, the Harbor Human Capital ETF takes a unique approach. It zeroes in on companies demonstrating robust corporate cultures, leveraging an index that employs proprietary scoring of available public data and employee feedback. The fund's strategy is a testament to the growing recognition that the way companies manage their human resources is intrinsically linked to their overall performance.

Investment Strategy: The Human Capital Factor

The architects of this unique investment methodology, Kristof Gleich of Harbor Capital Advisors and Scott Colson of Irrational Capital, the fund's subadviser, are firm believers in the power of companies' internal dynamics. They lean on key factors such as direct management, emotional connection, engagement, leadership, innovation, organizational alignment, and effectiveness. Interestingly, compensation falls into the category of 'extrinsic' factors, taking a backseat to these 'intrinsic' dimensions.

Backtesting data reveals that these intrinsic elements have a more significant correlation with stock market performance than traditional measurements like pay scales. This insight drives the selection of stocks for the Harbor Human Capital ETF, making it a pioneer in its recognition of the true value of human capital.

A Closer Look at the Harbor Human Capital ETF

The fund, tagged as HAPI, aligns with the CIBC Human Capital Index and employs a modified cap-weighting strategy. It undergoes an annual rebalancing to match the sector weightings of the Solactive GBS United States 500 Index. Since its inception on October 12, 2022, HAPI has amassed $290 million in assets under management.

It maintains a fairly concentrated portfolio: the top 10 positions account for 42% of the overall portfolio. Major players like Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, and Eli Lilly feature prominently among the fund's largest holdings.

Not Quite an ESG Fund, But...

Despite its focus on the 'human capital factor', HAPI doesn't qualify as an ESG fund. It doesn't screen out companies based on environmental standards or other factors typically associated with ESG investing. However, by focusing on the social aspect of ESG investing — notably, how companies treat their employees — it fills an important niche in the investment landscape.

Harbor Capital Advisors also manages two other funds applying the same human capital-focused analysis: the Harbor Human Capital Factor U.S. Small Cap ETF (HAPS) and the Harbor Human Capital Factor Unconstrained ETF (HAPY). These funds reflect Harbor's commitment to championing the critical role of strong corporate cultures in driving business success.