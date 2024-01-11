en English
Business

Hangzhou Joins Elite Financial Roster with 300th Company Listed on Stock Exchange

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
On the last week of December 2023, a pivotal moment in China’s financial history was etched when Dragon Tech, a fine chemical company based in Hangzhou, made its debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. This listing not only marked a significant stride for Dragon Tech but also underscored a remarkable milestone for Hangzhou – its 300th company to be listed on the stock exchange. This feat places Hangzhou in an elite roster previously only inhabited by financial powerhouses – Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

Hangzhou’s Rise in the Capital Markets

The journey of Hangzhou’s prominence in the capital markets commenced with Tianmushan Pharmaceuticals, which went public in 1993. Over the last three decades, Hangzhou’s representation in the capital markets has seen a consistent uptick. A closer look at the data reveals a surge from 102 listed companies in 2013 to over 200 by mid-2020, and then a leap to the 300-mark by the end of 2023.

‘Phoenix Action Plans’ – Catalysts of Growth

This meteoric rise in Hangzhou’s presence in the capital markets can be traced back to the city’s proactive initiatives, namely the ‘Phoenix Action Plan 1.0’ launched in 2018 and the ‘Phoenix Action Plan 2.0’ introduced in 2021. These strategic plans were designed to guide local enterprises through the labyrinth of reform and public listing, fostering high-quality development in the process.

Aiding the Journey to Public Listing

The Hangzhou financial supervision bureau has played a pivotal role in supporting this growth. Its maintained ‘List of Key Hangzhou Enterprises Intending to Go Public’, now includes 250 enterprises, illustrating the city’s strategic approach to bolstering its financial ecosystem and facilitating its companies in securing entry into the capital markets.

The listing of Dragon Tech, the 700th A-share listed company in Zhejiang province, not only underscores Hangzhou’s financial capability but also signals the city’s heightened role in China’s evolving economic landscape. This event serves as a testament to Hangzhou’s commitment to fostering a robust financial ecosystem and supporting its companies in the competitive arena of capital markets.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

