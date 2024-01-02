en English
Business

GVA and LPL Financial Celebrate a Year of Successful Strategic Partnership

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Reflecting on a trailblazing partnership, Great Valley Advisor Group (GVA) and LPL Financial, two giants of the financial industry, mark the successful completion of the first year of their strategic collaboration. The partnership, which began in September 2022 with LPL acquiring a minority stake in GVA, has seen a year filled with growth, innovation, and strengthened support for advisors.

Shared Vision and Strategic Growth

The partnership was built on the bedrock of GVA’s innovative advisor support model, a key factor in its consistent growth and a significant element in the formation of the partnership with LPL. Bolstered by LPL’s investment, GVA has been able to further invest in resources and tools for advisors, accelerating its pursuit of new growth opportunities.

Expansion and Independence

One of the notable developments in the partnership’s first year has been the expansion of GVA’s business development department. Despite the partnership, GVA continues to operate independently, maintaining control over its operations and management. This allows it to continue offering partnership, compliance support, growth opportunities, and customized technology solutions to its advisors. In essence, the partnership has allowed GVA to enhance its offerings without compromising its independence or control.

A Shared Commitment to Service

James Spinelli, COO of GVA, highlighted the close alignment in management styles between the two firms. Both organizations share a commitment to supporting independent advisors and providing the highest level of service to clients. GVA, committed to innovation and consistent growth, aims to maintain its position as an industry leader. LPL Financial, on the other hand, operates on the principle of serving advisors. It supports nearly 22,000 financial advisors and hundreds of investment programs and independent RIA firms nationwide, promoting an advisor-centered model that empowers financial advisors to choose their business model and resources to best serve their clients.

Business Investments United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

