Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Soars Following Plant Announcement

The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC), a small-cap company, has witnessed an 8% surge in its stock price, hitting an intraday high of Rs 296.5. This uptick follows the company’s announcement of a new Ammonium Sulphate manufacturing plant in Fertilizernagar, Vadodara. The plant, boasting a substantial annual production capacity of 132,000 metric tons, has spurred the company’s robust performance and a new 52-week high in the past week.

Impressive Financial Performance

The company’s newly released financial report reveals a healthy 25% year-over-year increase in net revenue for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024, reaching Rs 3,017 crore. This marks a significant 48% rise from the first quarter. However, Q2FY24 saw a slight dip in net profit by 1.3% year over year, down to Rs 285 crores, compensated by a notable quarterly jump of 168%.

Share Value and Market Cap

Over the past six months, GSFC’s share value has shot up by an impressive 73% and doubled over the past year. With a market cap of Rs 11,535 crores, GSFC maintains a robust financial profile underpinned by a low price-to-earnings ratio, zero debt, and solid return ratios.

Company’s Heritage and Ownership

Established in 1962, GSFC specializes in the production of fertilizers and industrial products such as plastics and synthetic fibers. The company, supported by the Gujarat government, has its ownership divided amongst promoters (38%), the general public (33%), foreign institutional investors (20%), and domestic institutional investors (9%).