Grove Mountain Partners Acquires Major Stake in Plimpton and Hills: A New Chapter Begins

In a significant development that reshapes the landscape of the plumbing and HVAC equipment industry, Grove Mountain Partners, a distinguished private equity firm, has acquired a majority stake in Plimpton and Hills. A household name in Connecticut and the surrounding regions, Plimpton and Hills has been an industry-leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC equipment for over 125 years.

A Legacy of Excellence

Plimpton and Hills has thrived as a family-owned business, building a reputation rooted in quality service and customer-centric solutions. This acquisition signifies a new chapter in the company’s long and storied history. The Hills family will maintain an equity stake and continue to play a pivotal role at the board level, ensuring the company’s legacy lives on.

Leadership Transition

As part of the acquisition, Susan Montgomery is stepping into the role of President, following a commendable stint of nearly 15 years with the company. Her promotion underscores the company’s commitment to nurturing in-house talent and spearheading customer-centric solutions. Montgomery’s leadership is expected to further enhance the company’s services and solutions.

Strategic Partnership

The strategic partnership between Grove Mountain Partners and Plimpton and Hills promises to accelerate the latter’s growth trajectory. Tripp Hills, former owner and President of Plimpton and Hills, expressed confidence in Grove Mountain’s comprehensive understanding of their long-standing customer relationships and supplier base. Grove Mountain’s expertise in building great companies through long-term relationships and deep sector knowledge is anticipated to bolster Plimpton and Hills’ market position.

Future Endeavors

Grove Mountain Partners isn’t stopping here. The private equity firm is actively scouting for more acquisitions in the wholesale plumbing and HVAC space. Their goal is to create a leading customer-focused platform that delivers exceptional service and solutions. The transaction involved legal counsel from DLA Piper and debt financing from Ares Management Credit funds and PennantPark Investment Advisers.