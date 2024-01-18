Greater Bay Area Real Estate Market Shows Signs of Recovery

In the latter half of 2023, mainland China’s Greater Bay Area (GBA) cities witnessed a 27% surge in residential sales from August to November, stimulated by the easing of housing control measures. This period of growth came after the introduction of policies in late August, including lower down payment ratios and relaxed purchase restrictions. These alterations helped to instill confidence in potential buyers and stabilize the market, despite a cautious sentiment prevalent throughout the year.

Investments in Commercial Real Estate

Commercial real estate investment volume in the GBA hit an impressive RMB66.1 billion in 2023, accounting for nearly 30% of the large-scale commercial real estate transactions in mainland China. This investment activity was primarily driven by state-owned enterprises and mainland capital. Notably, the logistics, biomedical, and senior housing sectors were the most popular areas of investment.

Residential Market and Home Prices

The GBA residential market experienced a 5.3% year-over-year decrease in secondary market home prices in 2023. Potential buyers seemed to be holding back, waiting for further government measures. However, Cushman & Wakefield predict a recovery in the market for 2024, supported by improved transportation, more favorable policies and a rising interest among Hong Kong residents in GBA housing, spurred by the strengthening of the HKD against the RMB.

Outlook for 2024

The GBA’s commercial real estate investment market maintained its stability, despite the global high-interest rates. The total annual investment volume remained close to the 2019 level, indicating sustained investor interest in the region. Domestic capital dominated the market, making up 98% of the total transaction volume in 2023. For 2024, low interest rates are expected to continue bolstering investment activities, along with a focus on high-end logistics and diversification of C-REIT underlying asset types. The GBA housing market may thus see positive developments in 2024.