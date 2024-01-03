en English
Business

Great-West Lifeco Finalizes Sale of Putnam Investments to Franklin Templeton

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
Great-West Lifeco Finalizes Sale of Putnam Investments to Franklin Templeton

Great-West Lifeco Inc has successfully finalized its deal to sell Putnam Investments to Franklin Templeton. The acquisition, initially announced in May 2023, included a strategic partnership between Great-West Lifeco and Franklin Templeton. As part of the agreement, Great-West Lifeco will market Franklin Templeton products and allocate an initial US$25 billion in assets under management to Franklin Templeton’s investment managers.

Franklin Templeton Expands in Retirement Sector

With this acquisition, Franklin Templeton, officially known as Franklin Resources Inc, has boosted its growth in the retirement sector. The deal has increased Franklin Templeton’s defined contribution assets under management to over $100 billion. The addition of Putnam Investments not only adds a target date fund range but also complements Franklin Templeton’s investment capabilities, raising its assets under management to $1.55 trillion.

Great-West Lifeco’s Strategic Move

Great-West Lifeco will retain a 4.9% stake in Franklin Templeton for a minimum of five years, making it a long-term shareholder in Franklin Resources Inc. Paul Mahon, the CEO of Great-West Lifeco, stated that this deal is in line with the company’s strategy to nurture and expand strategic partnerships. Despite the transaction, Great-West Lifeco does not anticipate the deal to significantly affect its financial standing.

Implications of the Deal

The transaction, worth $925 million, added about $90 billion to Franklin Templeton’s defined contribution assets under management. Great-West Lifeco, an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses, will continue to distribute Franklin Templeton products and allocate an initial US$25 billion in assets under management to Franklin Templeton’s specialized investment managers.

Business Investments United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

