Cryptocurrency

Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF Filing: Omissions Raise Industry Questions

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Grayscale Investments, a leading cryptocurrency asset management firm, has submitted an amended application for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The revised application has been meticulously worded to emphasize cash-only orders, a strategic move aimed at aligning with SEC regulations. However, the submission is conspicuously lacking in essential details, such as the identities of authorized participants and particulars about fees. The SEC relies on this information to evaluate an ETF proposal, making the omissions significant.

Comparative Deficiencies in Grayscale’s Filing

Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, has highlighted the deficiencies in Grayscale’s filing compared to submissions from other firms seeking ETF approval. Unlike Grayscale’s application, filings from Fidelity Investments, WisdomTree, and Invesco Galaxy have included information on authorized participants. Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein has asserted that the company has had authorized participants ready since 2017, but the absence of names like Jane Street Capital or Virtu Financial, in the filing, has raised eyebrows in the industry.

Speculations and Expectations

With the SEC set to deliver its verdict on the latest batch of Bitcoin ETF applications by January 10, speculation is rife about potential approvals. The industry is abuzz with rumors that suggest an approval could be on the horizon by the end of the first week of 2024. The recent amendment to Grayscale’s filing comes in the wake of Barry Silbert’s departure from Grayscale’s board of directors, adding another layer to the unfolding narrative.

Implications of the Filing

The entry of Bitcoin ETFs could signal a significant shift in the cryptocurrency market, offering investors a way to access Bitcoin without having to hold the physical asset. Grayscale’s proposed ETF, if approved, could potentially open the floodgates for other cryptocurrency funds, reshaping the landscape of the industry. However, the deficiencies in Grayscale’s filing could pose a hurdle in their pursuit of a Bitcoin ETF, adding a note of suspense to the ongoing saga.

Cryptocurrency Investments
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

