GQG Partners Cashes In $4 Billion from Adani Investment Amidst Market Controversy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
GQG Partners Cashes In $4 Billion from Adani Investment Amidst Market Controversy

Rajiv Jain, the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of GQG Partners, a U.S. boutique investment firm, revealed in a recent interview with CNBC that his firm’s investment in Adani Enterprises has reaped approximately $4 billion in profits. This windfall came after GQG Partners significantly increased its stake in Adani Enterprises following a 54% slump in the company’s share value in the first quarter of 2023. The decline was sparked by a report from Hindenburg Research, which accused Adani Enterprises of share price manipulation and excessive debt levels — allegations that Adani has consistently denied.

Investment Strategy and Market Response

As of November, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), GQG Partners emerged as the fifth-largest stakeholder in Adani Enterprises. Despite the initial fallout from the Hindenburg report, Adani’s stock made a dramatic recovery, closing 2023 with a decline of 26%. By January this year, the stock had already appreciated by around 2.3%.

The Supreme Court of India, earlier this month, ruled no further inquiries were required into the allegations against Adani, other than the ongoing investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This ruling seems to have played a crucial role in restoring investor confidence and facilitating the share price recovery.

GQG’s Outlook on Indian Market

Jain expressed vindication over GQG’s investment decisions and remained positive about India’s tech sector, including semiconductors and software companies. He also expressed confidence in India’s healthcare and cement industries for 2024. However, Jain suggested that GQG Partners might not continue to scale up their investment in Adani Enterprises, indicating a potential shift in their strategy.

Resilience of Retail Investors

Despite the turbulence, retail investors in Adani Group companies held their ground and even increased their holdings. The group’s market value has swelled by over $60 billion since November, nearly making up for the losses triggered by the Hindenburg report. The number of retail investors with a minimum investment of 200,000 rupees in Adani companies shot up by 42%, reaching 6.7 million. This resilience among retail investors, coupled with investments from prominent funds like GQG Partners, seems to have rekindled faith in Adani’s stocks.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

