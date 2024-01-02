en English
Business

Government Propels Economy with $800 Million On-lending Agreements

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:39 pm EST
In an unprecedented move, the government has signed a series of new lending and on-lending agreements with various debtors, injecting a massive sum of nearly $800 million into the national economy during the first three quarters of 2023. This marks a staggering 1,700% increase compared to previous periods, reflecting the government’s aggressive strategy to bolster economic performance through leveraging financial instruments.

Directing Funds to Key Sectors

The funds secured through these agreements are expected to be channeled into key sectors deemed essential for the country’s economic development, such as infrastructure, technology, healthcare, and education. The move is designed to enhance economic activity, stimulate job creation, and promote overall economic growth.

Stimulating Investment and Private Sector Growth

By increasing the availability of funds, the government aims to stimulate investment, encourage private sector growth, and improve public services. This strategy is part of a broader initiative to lay the groundwork for sustained economic prosperity and stability.

Implications for Financial Stability and Foreign Investment

The government’s initiative has the potential to have far-reaching implications for the country’s financial stability and creditworthiness. In addition to bolstering the domestic economy, these agreements could also enhance the country’s attractiveness to foreign investors.

Among the notable projects funded through these agreements is the financing of oil derivatives for Pakistan, the development of a major hydropower complex in Pakistan, and the allocation of a grant for the King Abdullah Campus of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University. Moreover, the government has entered the Caribbean region with financing agreements for the University of the West Indies and signed development loan agreements with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Other significant projects include the Mangoky Bridge in Madagascar, a finance agreement with Oman, a loan for a climate smart infrastructure project in Grenada, and loan agreements with the Bahamas and Mauritius.

In December 2023, the government also signed a development loan agreement with Tajikistan to fund the Rogun Hydropower Project. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has expressed interest in financing the 88-kilometer Dhaka Inner Ring Road project in an effort to eliminate traffic congestion in Dhaka.

