en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Good Capital Announces $50M Fund for Early-Stage Startups in a Shift Towards Profitable Ventures

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Good Capital Announces $50M Fund for Early-Stage Startups in a Shift Towards Profitable Ventures

In a recent development, Rohan Malhotra, the Managing Partner of Good Capital, has nodded towards a visible trend in the investment scene. The focus, he says, is shifting towards companies boasting robust business models and showing clear paths to profitability. This trend recognition is not merely a reaction to the economic atmosphere but is also a nod to the sustainable potential these ventures present.

Good Capital’s New Fund for Early-Stage Startups

Known for early investments in successful startups like Meesho and LEAD School, Good Capital recently announced a $50 million fund specifically earmarked for early-stage startups. With over 30 startups in its portfolio, including simsim, Orange Health, Entri, and Wealthy, the firm has a diverse and substantial investment pool. Presently, Good Capital manages a total of $100 million across three funds and boasts of eight successful exits.

The Underlying Confidence and Commitment

The move by Good Capital underscores the firm’s trust in the growth and profitability potential of early-stage startups. It also manifests its unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. This faith is not unfounded. The firm’s investment history and its successful exits speak volumes about its knack for identifying promising ventures.

A Shift in Investment Landscape

The investment landscape is undeniably evolving. The trend that Malhotra points out is not a fleeting shift but indicates a broader transition in the investment sphere. The focus is now on sustainable ventures, business models that assure profitability, and a clear vision for growth. And Good Capital’s new fund is a testament to this changing trend. The firm’s move could potentially act as a catalyst, prompting other investors to follow suit, thereby fostering a more sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem.

0
Business Investments Start-ups
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mekorot Raises NIS 1.27 Billion in Oversubscribed Bond Offering

By Shivani Chauhan

Exploring Financial Products, Services, and Market Trends

By Justice Nwafor

RPM International Marks 50 Years of Rising Dividends with Latest Payout

By Hadeel Hashem

Kontrol Technologies Corp. Sells ORTECH Consulting in Strategic Move

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ferguson plc Acquires 54,750 Shares in $3 Billion Repurchase Program ...
@Business · 2 mins
Ferguson plc Acquires 54,750 Shares in $3 Billion Repurchase Program ...
heart comment 0
Serbia Advances Infrastructure Development in 2024 with Major Projects

By Salman Akhtar

Serbia Advances Infrastructure Development in 2024 with Major Projects
Cyber Threats Hammering the Construction Industry: A Call for Robust Cybersecurity Measures

By Rizwan Shah

Cyber Threats Hammering the Construction Industry: A Call for Robust Cybersecurity Measures
Punjab Government and Kuantum Papers Ltd Forge Landmark Agreement for Water Conservation

By Rafia Tasleem

Punjab Government and Kuantum Papers Ltd Forge Landmark Agreement for Water Conservation
Silynxcom Ltd Prepares for Securities Offering: Files Registration Statement with SEC

By Geeta Pillai

Silynxcom Ltd Prepares for Securities Offering: Files Registration Statement with SEC
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh's Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations
12 seconds
Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh's Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations
Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican
25 seconds
Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
34 seconds
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
41 seconds
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
54 seconds
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
57 seconds
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities
2 mins
Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
2 mins
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism
2 mins
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app