Business

Goldman Sachs Spotlights Solar in Top 2024 Stock Picks

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Goldman Sachs Spotlights Solar in Top 2024 Stock Picks

Goldman Sachs, a leading global investment banking, securities, and management company, has unveiled its top stock picks for 2024, bringing a solar company into the spotlight. This significant move highlights the growing recognition and profitability of sustainable energy sources in the investment arena, reaffirming the industry’s shift towards ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing.

Green Energy Gains Ground

While the specific solar company was not named, its inclusion in Goldman Sachs’ list underscores the increasing importance the financial sector is placing on environmentally conscious investments. This reflects a broader trend towards ESG investing, a strategy that aims to consider both financial return and social/environmental good to bring about positive change.

Predictions for AI Stocks

On another note, the year 2024 is expected to be monumental for AI stocks. Analysts forecast a dramatic rise in global AI demand from 28 billion in 2022 to an astonishing 300 billion in 2027. Wall Street’s anticipation is high for 13 AI-related stocks, including Salesforce, Alphabet Inc, and Microsoft Corp.

A Comprehensive Financial Guide

Alongside the top stocks list, Goldman Sachs has provided a comprehensive guide to various financial services, tools, and products. This guide covers a wide range of areas, including credit cards, loans, banking, mortgages, insurance, credit monitoring, personal finance, small business assistance, taxes, help for individuals with low credit scores, and investing. This all-encompassing guide aims to help consumers and businesses make informed financial decisions, optimize savings, and manage their finances effectively.

Business Environmental Science Investments
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

