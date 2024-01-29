Goldman Sachs' Jim Esposito Retires

After a remarkable tenure spanning nearly three decades, Jim Esposito, co-head of Goldman Sachs' global banking and markets division, is set to retire.

Having joined the banking giant in 1995, Esposito has been a significant figure in Goldman's trading and investment banking unit, alongside Dan Dees and Ashok Varadhan. Esposito, who played an integral role in the 2022 merger of Goldman Sachs' banking and trading division, will be taking up the role of a senior director post-retirement.

Reddit's Potential IPO Valuation

In other finance news, social news aggregation platform, Reddit, is eyeing an initial public offering valuation of at least $5 billion, following feedback from early investors. Despite the volatile market for shares of private companies, Reddit and its advisers are aiming for a valuation in the mid-single-digit billions, with the final figure hinging on the recovery of the IPO market. The company, which confidentially filed for its IPO in December 2021, is planning to publicize its filing in late February and complete the IPO by the end of March.

European Bonds and the Euro

European government bonds enjoyed a rally while the euro suffered its largest monthly loss since September, spurred by expectations of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank. This development comes amid a tumultuous financial landscape affected by various global factors.

Corporate Updates and Market Movements

Swiss multinational building materials company, Holcim Ltd., announced the spin-off of its North American unit into a separate US-listed entity, while Swedish multinational conglomerate, IKEA, is reducing prices on certain products globally as a strategy to boost sales. Meanwhile, aerospace giant Boeing has been warned of potential regulatory action from the Federal Aviation Administration if production issues persist. In the energy sector, oil prices saw fluctuations following attacks in the Middle East that affected US troops in Jordan and targeted a fuel tanker in the Red Sea. E-commerce behemoth, Amazon, had to abandon its plan to acquire iRobot due to regulatory challenges.

In a revealing investigation, the Associated Press unearthed that major food companies are linked to agricultural products produced by U.S. prisoners. On a different note, automotive giant Toyota issued an apology for flawed testing at one of its group companies.