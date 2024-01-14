en English
Business

Goldman Sachs’ Cautious Outlook Triggers Decline in Oil and Gas Sector Share Prices

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
Goldman Sachs' Cautious Outlook Triggers Decline in Oil and Gas Sector Share Prices

Goldman Sachs, one of the leading investment banks, has taken a cautious stance on the European oil and gas services sector, triggered by the recent plunge in crude oil prices. This outlook has resulted in a significant drop in the share prices of the sector. The bank has projected that for European oil majors to maintain a 4.5% free cash flow yield by 2018, substantial cuts in capital expenditures would be necessary if Brent crude prices were to hover around $80 or $70 per barrel.

Petrofac and Amec Foster Wheeler in the Clear

Despite the overall bleak forecast, Goldman Sachs has maintained a ‘buy’ rating for Petrofac and Amec Foster Wheeler. However, the Wood Group was downgraded from ‘buy’ to ‘neutral’. These ratings reflect the bank’s confidence in the two companies’ ability to withstand the predicted turbulence in the sector.

Liberum Capital Bets on IAG

Transcending sectors, the airline industry is experiencing its share of oscillations. Broker Liberum Capital reiterated a ‘buy’ rating for IAG shares. This optimism is due to the anticipated addition of Aer Lingus to IAG’s portfolio, which stands to enhance IAG’s presence in the transatlantic market and boost service capabilities from UK regions.

Serco Faces a Potential Downfall

On the other hand, broker Peel Hunt has significantly reduced its target price for Serco, attributing this to an upcoming rights issue. The firm has maintained a ‘sell’ rating for Serco, considering the stock overpriced at 22 times the estimated earnings for 2016. However, its stance is not entirely negative; Peel Hunt has acknowledged positive developments like the amendment of financial covenants and the resolution of an investigation into prisoner escort and custody services.

Challenges for Aveva

In the tech sector, Aveva’s shares are under pressure following downgrades by Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Cazenove to ‘underweight’. In contrast, Westhouse Securities has maintained an ‘add’ recommendation, citing the company’s long-term strategic value and the potential for deal activity to bolster share prices.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

