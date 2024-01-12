Goldman Sachs Board Sees Major Shift as Lead Independent Director Steps Down

Goldman Sachs’ lead independent director is slated to step down from the board following the sale of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), the investment firm he co-founded in 2006. The transition marks a significant shift in the board that has stood by CEO David Solomon amidst internal discontent within the firm. The director, a prominent figure for over a decade, has played a key role during the tenures of both Lloyd Blankfein and David Solomon. The changeover will take place after a large money-management firm acquires GIP, with the deal expected to be sealed later this year.

A New Chapter for GIP

The acquisition of GIP by money-management giant BlackRock signifies not just a new chapter for GIP, but also a transformative deal for BlackRock. The deal, which comprises $3 billion in cash and approximately 12 million shares of BlackRock common stock, positions BlackRock as a substantial player in investing in global ports, power, and digital infrastructure projects. The acquisition is BlackRock’s most significant since its purchase of Barclays’s asset management business in 2009.

Impact on Goldman Sachs

The departure of the lead independent director from Goldman Sachs’ board has implications for the firm. Not only does it represent a major shift in the board that has supported CEO David Solomon through periods of internal dissatisfaction, but it also underscores the significant role the director has played over the last decade during the leadership of both Lloyd Blankfein and David Solomon.

Benefits and Opportunities

The acquisition offers BlackRock’s clients broader origination and business improvement capabilities, creating a combined client AUM of over $150 billion across equity, debt, and solutions. The integration with BlackRock’s wider platform is expected to generate increased opportunities for GIP’s founders and teams, who will lead the combined infrastructure platform. The deal also promises to strengthen deal flow and co-investment opportunities, making it an exciting long-term investment opportunity that solidifies BlackRock’s position as a key player in the alternative assets market.