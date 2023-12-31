Gold in 2024: A Glittering Outlook Amid Economic Uncertainty

The year 2023 proved to be a rollercoaster for gold prices, with a 15% surge at the start, followed by a 13% dip, eventually culminating in a nearly 19% leap to hit an all-time peak in early December. As we glance back at the year, the gold market’s performance was a dance closely choreographed to the tune of US Treasury yields and the strength of the US dollar. But as we step into 2024, the question on every investor’s mind is – what’s next for gold?

Gold’s Inverse Relationship with Yield and Dollar

Historically, gold has had an inverse relationship with US Treasury yields and the US dollar. When these depreciate, gold, which offers no yield, shines brighter. This relationship is primarily due to gold’s allure for foreign buyers and its standing as an asset. With expectations of a possible decrease in the Federal funds rate, despite the looming threat of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve, gold’s prospects appear favourable.

Macroeconomic Outlook for the US

The macroeconomic panorama for the US is shrouded in uncertainty, with two potential scenarios on the horizon. One envisions a soft landing with controlled inflation and moderate economic growth. The other foresees a hard landing with significant economic deterioration. Both scenarios, however, hint at a decrease in interest rates, which could further boost gold’s value.

Geopolitical Conflicts and Gold’s Safe-Haven Appeal

Geopolitical conflicts, often the puppeteers of the market, continue to cast their shadows. In these turbulent times, gold’s safe-haven appeal becomes all the more significant, potentially influencing its future trajectory. But even with a bullish outlook underpinned by fundamentals, the gold price appears to have already factored in much of the positive momentum. This suggests that a pullback might provide a more favourable risk-reward ratio for potential investors.

Discipline in Trading

The article underscores the importance of discipline in trading, advising investors to wait for a more opportune entry point while maintaining a bullish trend outlook. Key support and resistance levels have been identified for traders to consider. As we step into 2024, the outlook for gold investment remains positive, with projected targets at $2200 and $2360. With key support levels at $1900 and $1950 and resistance levels at $2075 and $2146, the stage is set for yet another riveting year in the gold market.