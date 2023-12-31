en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Gold in 2024: A Glittering Outlook Amid Economic Uncertainty

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:13 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:57 am EST
Gold in 2024: A Glittering Outlook Amid Economic Uncertainty

The year 2023 proved to be a rollercoaster for gold prices, with a 15% surge at the start, followed by a 13% dip, eventually culminating in a nearly 19% leap to hit an all-time peak in early December. As we glance back at the year, the gold market’s performance was a dance closely choreographed to the tune of US Treasury yields and the strength of the US dollar. But as we step into 2024, the question on every investor’s mind is – what’s next for gold?

Gold’s Inverse Relationship with Yield and Dollar

Historically, gold has had an inverse relationship with US Treasury yields and the US dollar. When these depreciate, gold, which offers no yield, shines brighter. This relationship is primarily due to gold’s allure for foreign buyers and its standing as an asset. With expectations of a possible decrease in the Federal funds rate, despite the looming threat of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve, gold’s prospects appear favourable.

Macroeconomic Outlook for the US

The macroeconomic panorama for the US is shrouded in uncertainty, with two potential scenarios on the horizon. One envisions a soft landing with controlled inflation and moderate economic growth. The other foresees a hard landing with significant economic deterioration. Both scenarios, however, hint at a decrease in interest rates, which could further boost gold’s value.

Geopolitical Conflicts and Gold’s Safe-Haven Appeal

Geopolitical conflicts, often the puppeteers of the market, continue to cast their shadows. In these turbulent times, gold’s safe-haven appeal becomes all the more significant, potentially influencing its future trajectory. But even with a bullish outlook underpinned by fundamentals, the gold price appears to have already factored in much of the positive momentum. This suggests that a pullback might provide a more favourable risk-reward ratio for potential investors.

Discipline in Trading

The article underscores the importance of discipline in trading, advising investors to wait for a more opportune entry point while maintaining a bullish trend outlook. Key support and resistance levels have been identified for traders to consider. As we step into 2024, the outlook for gold investment remains positive, with projected targets at $2200 and $2360. With key support levels at $1900 and $1950 and resistance levels at $2075 and $2146, the stage is set for yet another riveting year in the gold market.

0
Business Economy Investments
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Shipping: New Zealand Among Affected Economies

By Mazhar Abbas

MrBeast Rejects Elon Musk's Invitation to Join Twitter/X citing Financial Impracticality

By BNN Correspondents

Cheers to Investment: The Rising Trend of Fine Wine Investment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Bermuda Government Announces Tax Reforms and Revitalization of Morgan's Point in Annual Budget

By Mazhar Abbas

Bermuda's Gaming Industry Hits a Rough Patch: A Tale of Missed Opportu ...
@Bermuda · 21 mins
Bermuda's Gaming Industry Hits a Rough Patch: A Tale of Missed Opportu ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Economic Crossroads: The UK’s Financial Landscape at the Close of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Economic Crossroads: The UK's Financial Landscape at the Close of 2023
Private-Equity Firms Pull Back from Dealmaking Amid High Interest Rates

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Private-Equity Firms Pull Back from Dealmaking Amid High Interest Rates
The Dawn of a New Era: Generative AI and the Transformation of the 2024 Workplace

By BNN Correspondents

The Dawn of a New Era: Generative AI and the Transformation of the 2024 Workplace
Multimillion-Dollar Hotel Construction Underway in Barbados

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Multimillion-Dollar Hotel Construction Underway in Barbados
Latest Headlines
World News
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
3 mins
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
3 mins
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
3 mins
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
4 mins
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
4 mins
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
4 mins
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
6 mins
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
12 mins
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
12 mins
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
42 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
55 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app