Goa Government Streamlines Policies to Boost Industrial Growth and Investment

In a bold stride towards fostering industrial growth and investment, the Goa government has amended its policies to introduce a simplified process for investors. Spearheading this reform is Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who announced these significant changes during a meeting with various industry associations and stakeholders.

Streamlining Industrial Expansion

The cornerstone of this policy reform is the provision of single-window clearance for land allotment and the construction of industries. This move, part of the new Goa-IDC Industrial Regulations Policy 2023, is aimed at attracting industries to the state by reducing bureaucratic hurdles. In an era where time is money, this streamlined approach is poised to be a game-changer for investors.

Revamping the Auction Process

Commercial plots will now be up for grabs through a simplified auction process. This aligns with the Goa Logistics and Warehousing Policy 2023 and Goa Industrial and Investment Policy 2022, which emphasize promoting sustainability and transparency in the plot allotment process. Moreover, the government has introduced measures to grant industry status to logistics warehouses and IT companies, broadening the state’s industrial canvas.

‘Ease of Business Exit’ Initiative

As part of the ‘ease of business exit’ initiative, the transfer and sublease processes are being liberalized. This move not only simplifies the exit process for businesses but also ensures a smooth transition and continuity for incoming investors. Additionally, to support a diverse range of business ventures, specific incentives are being planned for women entrepreneurs, intellectual property holders, and startups.

President of the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Srinivas Dempo, lauded the chief minister for his visionary leadership and the collaborative effort that led to these reforms. Despite the state’s unique topography limiting the expansion of large industries, the government’s goal is clear – to increase investment, employment, and revenue generation.

To highlight the state’s commitment to promoting investment opportunities, the Invest Goa 2024 Summit is scheduled to take place in Panaji on January 29. This event is set to be a beacon for investors, shining a light on the state’s industrial potential and the opportunities it offers.