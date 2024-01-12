en English
Business

Global System Dynamics Secures Sponsor Contribution, Extends Business Combination Deadline

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Global System Dynamics Secures Sponsor Contribution, Extends Business Combination Deadline

Global System Dynamics, Inc. (GSD), a blank check company, has made a notable announcement regarding its ongoing business combination efforts. The company has received a significant contribution from its sponsor, DarkPulse, Inc., resulting in an extension of the completion date for its initial business combination. The extended deadline now stands at February 9, 2024.

Additional Time to Advance Business Efforts

The extension was facilitated by an additional deposit of approximately $29,816.63 made by DarkPulse, Inc. into GSD’s trust account. This move effectively inflates the trust account’s value, thereby increasing the pro rata portion accessible to the public stockholders by $0.0625 per share. The additional time awarded to the company offers an opportunity to further its business combination efforts.

Contribution as a Non-Interest Bearing Loan

The contribution was approved by GSD’s Board of Directors and was provided in the form of a non-interest bearing loan. The terms of this loan stipulate that it will be repaid upon the earlier of the consummation of the initial business combination or the company’s liquidation, given there are sufficient funds outside the trust account.

Anticipating Future Developments

GSD was incorporated in January 2021 with the objective of effecting a merger or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In December 2022, GSD entered into a business combination agreement with DarkPulse, Inc., which is yet to be completed. The completion of this agreement is contingent upon the satisfaction of various closing conditions, including approvals from stockholders, regulatory bodies, and the SEC, along with approval from Nasdaq for listing the securities of the combined company.

Business Investments United States
Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

