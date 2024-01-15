en English
Asia

Global Investors Eye Asia as the Next Hotspot for Data Center Investments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Asia, with its burgeoning need for computing and data storage capacities, is evolving into a prime investment target for global entities in the data center realm. This growing demand is fueled by the region’s AI boom, the expansion of cloud services by tech behemoths such as Amazon and Google, and a burgeoning population. Investment powerhouses like KKR & Co, Bain Capital, and Blackstone are progressively pouring capital into Asia’s data center operations, forecasting a substantial upturn in the industry.

Investment Surge in Asia’s Data Centers

According to a report by real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield, demand in South-east Asia and North Asia is slated to grow by a striking 25% annually until 2028. This outstrips the US’s growth rate, which stands at a comparatively modest 14%. This projected growth has prompted investors to earmark billions of dollars for investments in the sector, with Asia’s share of hyper-scale cloud revenue anticipated to rise from 29% to 33% by 2028. This jump amounts to an impressive US$173 billion.

Challenges and Innovations

While the region presents lucrative opportunities, it also comes with its own set of challenges, including complex development processes, fragmented markets, and stringent regulations. However, firms are navigating these obstacles by investing in energy-efficient and technologically advanced data centers. For instance, cooling systems are undergoing enhancements to manage the heat produced by GPUs utilized for AI computations. The recent cooling system failure at Equinix, which affected millions of transactions, underscores the significance of a robust infrastructure.

Navigating Regulatory Landscapes

Asian governments are laying stress on data privacy, national data sovereignty, and sustainability. These are facets that investors and operators must skillfully maneuver to sidestep potential regulatory pitfalls. Despite these challenges, the potential returns seem to outweigh the risks. With strategic investments and forward-thinking innovations, these global investors are all set to tap into Asia’s thriving data center market, thereby shaping the region’s digital future.

Asia Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
