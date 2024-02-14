Global Generator Sales Market Surges: Investments in Energy Production and Reliable Power Sources Fuel Growth

The global generator sales market is on an upward trajectory, projected to surge from USD 30.24 billion in 2023 to USD 44.49 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.67%. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic's disruptions to supply chains and diminished demand for power supply devices, the market is bouncing back, driven by burgeoning oilfield projects and the necessity for reliable backup power sources.

Investments in Energy Production Fuel Market Growth

Investments in energy production and exploration, coupled with the urgency to mitigate operational risks due to power outages, are propelling the growth of generator sales. Generac Holdings Inc., a key player in this market, reported fourth-quarter results that missed expectations, pointing to weakness in its industrial and commercial business. However, home standby generator shipments increased from the previous year, with activations reaching a quarterly record. The company forecasts a rise in net sales between 3% and 7% in 2024, with residential product sales expected to grow in the 'mid-teens' percentage range.

Professional Engine Systems Inc. Gears Up for Growth

Professional Engine Systems Inc., based in Canfield, Ohio, is poised to invest in new staff and equipment this year. The company plans to hire an electrical engineer to focus on industrial generator sales and electrical drawings for residential and commercial sectors. Additionally, they aim to add a generator technician to their team.

Investing in Employee Training and Safety Initiatives

Beyond staff expansion, Professional Engine Systems Inc. is making investments in employee training, safety initiatives, and work area reorganization. Last year, the company saw a significant 36% increase in revenue compared to 2022, representing more than a 200% improvement since 2020. In 2023, they added a parts manager, generator technician, and administrative office staff, and they enhanced employee benefits.

As the global generator sales market continues its robust growth, companies like Professional Engine Systems Inc. are positioning themselves to capitalize on this trend. By investing in staff, equipment, and training, they are ensuring their readiness to meet the increasing demand for reliable power sources.

