Business

GIM 2024: Tamil Nadu Attracts Rs 6.64 Lakh Crore Investments

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
GIM 2024: Tamil Nadu Attracts Rs 6.64 Lakh Crore Investments

The Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024, a landmark event in the Indian business calendar, has culminated in a resounding success. The two-day event, held on January 7-8 in Chennai, concluded with the signing of 631 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) representing investments to the tune of Rs 6.64 lakh crore. The GIM 2024 showcased Tamil Nadu’s conducive business ecosystem and innovative policies, attracting considerable commitments, particularly in the energy sector.

Driving Employment and Economic Growth

The investments pledged at the event are projected to generate approximately 14.54 lakh direct jobs and a total of 26.91 lakh jobs. This significant boost in employment signals a promising upswing in Tamil Nadu’s economy. The state’s Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin, who spearheaded the event, launched the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy 2024. The policy is a part of the state’s strategic initiative to tap into the potential of advanced technology sectors.

Empowering Startups with TANFUND

In a significant move to foster a vibrant startup ecosystem in the state, the TANFUND portal was also unveiled during the GIM 2024. This platform is designed to aid Tamil Nadu-based startups in raising global investments, thus promoting entrepreneurship and innovation.

Major Investments Spanning Multiple Sectors

The GIM 2024 witnessed substantial investment commitments from industry giants. Tata Power Renewable Energy pledged Rs 70,000 crore for the expansion of its solar plant, while Sembcorp committed Rs 36,238 crore for a green hydrogen plant. Adani Green Energy Limited announced an investment of Rs 24,500 crore targeted towards job creation. These commitments span across various sectors including energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and textiles, reflecting the diversified economic potential of Tamil Nadu.

With the success of GIM 2024, Tamil Nadu is set to reinforce its position as a lucrative investment destination. The state’s robust policies and supportive government machinery are poised to facilitate the smooth implementation of these investment plans, driving Tamil Nadu’s journey towards becoming a $1-trillion economy by 2030.

Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

