en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

GHCL Announces Major Investment Plans, Aims to Boost Growth and Generate Jobs

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
GHCL Announces Major Investment Plans, Aims to Boost Growth and Generate Jobs

In a strategic move that signals a firm commitment to growth and sustainability, GHCL, a leading diversified conglomerate, has announced substantial investment plans across its various business verticals. The company’s ambitious expansion project is set to unfold over the next four years, a period that promises to shape GHCL’s future growth trajectory and consolidate its position as a key industry player.

Investing in Growth and Sustainability

GHCL is preparing to channel significant investments into its chemical and textile segments, while also exploring untapped opportunities in burgeoning growth areas. The company’s textile subsidiary, GHCL Textiles Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu, pledging an investment of INR 535 million for capacity expansion and renewable energy. The total investment in the state is expected to exceed INR 1035 million, leading to an uptick in the company’s renewable energy portfolio to 75 MW.

Implications for Employment and Stakeholder Value

The company’s large-scale investments are projected to generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 10,000 individuals, marking a significant contribution to job creation in the country. In a press statement, GHCL emphasized its dedication to delivering consistent value to its stakeholders and maintaining a growth trajectory through sustainable expansions. R.S Jalan, the managing director of GHCL, expressed optimism that the commissioning of these new projects will propel the company’s growth momentum and solidify its industry leadership.

Real Estate Sector Outlook

In 2023, domestic institutional investments in the real estate sector more than doubled to $1.5 billion, marking a 120 per cent increase from the previous year. Despite a 12 per cent annual decline, institutional investments in the real estate sector reached $4.3 billion. Looking ahead, a resurgence is anticipated in 2024, driven by the robust performance of the Indian economy and a healthy pipeline of planned infrastructure developments.

0
Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 seconds ago
IndustryWeek Debuts New Podcast 'Great Question: A Manufacturing Podcast'
In an era when audio content is swiftly gaining popularity over traditional text, manufacturing-focused Endeavor Business Media brands, including IndustryWeek, have responded to the trend by launching a new podcast titled ‘Great Question: A Manufacturing Podcast’. The podcast aims to engage listeners by presenting them with extensive discussions on a myriad of topics pertinent to
IndustryWeek Debuts New Podcast 'Great Question: A Manufacturing Podcast'
Thalassa Holdings Announces Staggered Asset Sale: Unveiling a Two-Year Divestment Plan
23 seconds ago
Thalassa Holdings Announces Staggered Asset Sale: Unveiling a Two-Year Divestment Plan
Unveiling the High-performance Ceramic Coatings Market: A Comprehensive Study
45 seconds ago
Unveiling the High-performance Ceramic Coatings Market: A Comprehensive Study
CloudSmiths Elevates CAFU's Salesforce Environment, Reinforcing its Leading Position in Dubai
12 seconds ago
CloudSmiths Elevates CAFU's Salesforce Environment, Reinforcing its Leading Position in Dubai
Pablo Raises Minimum Salary, Challenges Industry Norms
15 seconds ago
Pablo Raises Minimum Salary, Challenges Industry Norms
Godrej Consumer Products Reports Significant Impact of Argentine Peso Devaluation on Financial Statements
22 seconds ago
Godrej Consumer Products Reports Significant Impact of Argentine Peso Devaluation on Financial Statements
Latest Headlines
World News
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
30 seconds
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris' Rugby Team
32 seconds
Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris' Rugby Team
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
54 seconds
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
1 min
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
1 min
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
Grundy Golden Wave Triumphs: Secures Top Spot in Black Diamond District
1 min
Grundy Golden Wave Triumphs: Secures Top Spot in Black Diamond District
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
2 mins
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
Senior PDP Leader Raises Security Concerns After Mehbooba Mufti's Vehicle Accident
2 mins
Senior PDP Leader Raises Security Concerns After Mehbooba Mufti's Vehicle Accident
South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses
2 mins
South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app