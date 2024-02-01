Ghana's Investment in Atlantic Lithium: A Strategic Move or a Risky Venture?

Ghana's Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) has invested $5 million in Atlantic Lithium, thus marking the country's maiden venture into the lithium market. The investment, however, has raised eyebrows among civil society actors over fears that Ghana's 3% equity stake in Atlantic Lithium could face significant dilution owing to the company's small market capitalization.

Atlantic Lithium's Financial Constraints

Atlantic Lithium's business model demands the raising of substantial capital. Nonetheless, Ghana's fiscal restraints limit its capacity to participate in future equity rounds. This situation puts heightened scrutiny on Atlantic Lithium, with Ghana now having a financial stake in the company. In the coming days, the Ghanaian Parliament will deliberate on the mining lease issued to the company.

The issue of local value addition has emerged as a strategic priority for Ghanaian civil society and the political opposition. The financial struggles of Atlantic Lithium, however, are influencing its operational choices and impacting Ghana's aspiration to become a significant player in the electric vehicle (EV) value chain through lithium mining.

Forward Selling: A Double-Edged Sword

Atlantic Lithium had previously sold forward 50% of the output of the Ewoyaa mine to U.S.-based Piedmont Lithium in a bid to raise needed capital to develop the mine. Ghana had also pledged about $28 million for a 6% stake in Atlantic's local subsidiary, the realization of which is contingent on operational milestones. Atlantic Lithium has now appointed Macquarie Bank to sell forward the remaining 50% of lithium concentrate output to raise funds.

However, this strategy of forward selling, driven by financial constraints, brings into question the feasibility of local refining when all the lithium is being sold forward. It also raises concerns about Piedmont Lithium's commitment to the Ghanaian assets, especially following the sale of a portion of its stake in Atlantic to South African billionaires and the resignation of key personnel from the Atlantic board.