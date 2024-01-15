GeoJunxion N.V. Sold to Road Runner B.V., Dissolved, and Set for Delisting

GeoJunxion N.V., a leading provider of location-aware content and services, has completed the sale of all issued and outstanding ordinary shares in GeoJunxion B.V., its sole operating entity, to Road Runner B.V., a joint venture formed by Parkland Resources B.V. and Magnus I B.V. The sales agreement was announced on October 26, 2023, and received approval from shareholders at an Extra-Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting on December 12, 2023.

The Dissolution of GeoJunxion N.V.

Following the completion of the sale, GeoJunxion N.V. was dissolved. The dissolution process is being overseen by JTC Liquidator, a renowned liquidation firm. As part of the liquidation process, an advance liquidation distribution of EUR 1.10 per ordinary share has been resolved, which will be automatically deposited into the investment accounts of the shareholders.

Delisting from Euronext Amsterdam

With the sale and dissolution of GeoJunxion N.V., its shares are set to be delisted from Euronext Amsterdam. The last trading day has been slated for January 17, 2024. The shares will go ex-dividend on the subsequent day, January 18, 2024, the same day they will be delisted. The record date for the purpose of the distribution is marked as January 19, 2024, with the distribution payment scheduled for January 22, 2024.

GeoJunxion was known for its focus on safety, sustainability, and innovative location-based solutions. The acquiring entity, Road Runner B.V., was formed by Parkland Resources B.V. and Magnus I B.V., both part of the Indofin Group.