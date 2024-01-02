en English
Business

Gary Shilling Warns of End to ‘Everything Rally’, Predicts Recession

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Gary Shilling Warns of End to 'Everything Rally', Predicts Recession

Renowned economist and market analyst, Gary Shilling, has issued a stern warning about the potential end of the recent surge in various asset classes, including stocks, bonds, real estate, and cryptocurrencies. In his latest Insight newsletter, Shilling cautioned that the ‘everything rally’ experienced throughout 2023 is on the verge of a painful conclusion, with significant price declines and substantial losses for speculators on the horizon.

Signs of a Looming Downturn

Citing the most significant volatility in US Treasurys since the dotcom crash and the financial crisis, along with skepticism about the rebound in commercial real estate securities, Shilling suggested that these markets are teetering on the brink of downturns with potentially far-reaching consequences.

He highlighted the danger of retail investors, typically the most optimistic at market peaks, facing severe losses when market corrections occur. Shilling also expressed concern over the potential need for higher unemployment to combat inflation, despite recent cooling of price growth without significant job losses.

Questionable Trends and Dubious Investments

Shilling’s critique extended to trends he considers dubious, notably electric vehicles, green energy, ESG and social investing, artificial intelligence, stay-at-home spending, and the ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks. Drawing parallels to the Nifty Fifty stocks of the 1970s, which suffered greatly during a recession, Shilling underscored the potential risk these trends might carry.

Advice to Investors: Divest and Brace for Impact

Shilling advised investors to divest from stocks and speculative assets like SPACs and cryptocurrencies. He predicted a possible recession and a significant drop in the S&P 500 index. However, it’s essential to note that while Shilling has a history of accurate market predictions, including the mid-2000s housing bubble collapse, he has been forecasting a crash in stocks and crypto for several years, which has yet to materialize despite fluctuations in these asset classes.

Business Economy Investments
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

