France's Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) has embarked on a significant modernization effort for the French armed forces, with recent orders surpassing 1.1 billion euros. The initiative, set to continue through 2030, is bolstered by a military programming law that allocates 413 billion euros for the armed forces, marking a 40% increase from the previous budget.

Key Acquisitions

The recent orders, announced in December, encompass a diverse range of military equipment. These include 109 next-generation Caesar truck-mounted howitzers from Nexter Systems for approximately 350 million euros, 420 Serval armored troop carriers costing close to 500 million euros, and eight NH90 helicopters for the French special forces at a sum of 305 million euros.

The Caesar MkII howitzers will boast an armored cabin, a new engine, and a six-wheel chassis, with the first batches expected to be delivered in 2026. The Serval vehicles are part of the French Army's Scorpion program, which envisages a total delivery of 978 units by 2030. Lastly, the NH90 Caiman Standard 2 helicopters are set to replace the current Caracal and Cougar helicopters in the special forces, with deliveries scheduled from 2026 to 2029.

Military Modernization

In addition to these acquisitions, the DGA has also allocated funds for the modernization of the Charles de Gaulle nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and for new anti-tank and air defense missiles from MBDA, with deliveries starting from late 2025. Among these missiles are the new fifth-generation tactical combat missiles, Akeron, set to be delivered in batches starting from the end of 2025.

The Akeron missile series, designed to address a wide spectrum of battlefield threats, has been in active service with the French Army for the past five years and is also employed by other countries such as Belgium, Ukraine, and Sweden.

Global Impact

The colossal modernization effort by the French Defence Procurement Agency is sure to have significant implications, not only for France but also for its partner countries and the broader global security landscape. As part of the 2024-2030 defence programming law (LPM), the DGA and Nexter have signed a framework agreement allowing France to acquire CAESAR and support services on behalf of partner countries, thus extending the impact of this initiative beyond France's borders.