Business

Fourth Milling Company of Saudi Arabia Prepares for IPO under Riyad Capital’s Guidance

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Fourth Milling Company of Saudi Arabia Prepares for IPO under Riyad Capital’s Guidance

One of Saudi Arabia’s leading grain milling and food processing companies, the Fourth Milling Company, has selected Riyad Capital to manage its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) in the domestic market. Riyad Capital, a recognized financial services firm in the Kingdom, will be tasked with the preparation, coordination, and execution of the IPO process. This move marks a strategic step in Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to diversify its economy and aligns with its Vision 2030 plan, which aims to reduce the nation’s dependence on oil revenues by expanding its industrial and service sectors.

Expected Impact on the Saudi Stock Market

The IPO is anticipated to garner substantial investor interest and fuel the growth of the Saudi stock market. It presents a fresh investment opportunity in a crucial sector of the Saudi economy, thereby potentially enhancing the country’s financial resilience and diversity. The share sale, according to insiders, could occur as early as the first half of this year.

Master Tec Group Bhd’s Upcoming IPO

In related news, Master Tec Group Bhd, a cable manufacturer, is also planning an IPO on the ACE Market. The company aims to raise RM111.39 million ($27 million) and is expected to debut on January 29. The funds raised from the offering will be used to expand into the medium voltage (MV) market and, over time, tap into the high voltage (HV) market. This expansion is aimed at improving the company’s gross profit margin and diversifying its product offerings.

Future Plans and Growth Strategies

Master Tec Group’s revenue from trading of MV power cables catapulted more than fivefold to RM8.57 million ($2 million) in FY2022 from RM1.57 million ($0.4 million) in FY2021. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with the company planning to construct two new MV power cable manufacturing plants in Melaka. These facilities are scheduled to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2024. Master Tec Group also plans to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 30% of its net profit and is considering mergers and acquisitions (M&As) as part of its growth strategy post-IPO.

Business Investments Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

