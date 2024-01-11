Four-Bedroom Detached House in Ballybane, Galway on Sale

Colleran auctioneers have added another feather in their cap with the sale of No 4 Ard Aoibhinn, a four-bedroom detached house located in Ballybane, Galway. Following the successful sale of the neighboring house before Christmas, this property is now on the market, ready to be claimed by its next owners.

A Home Ready to Welcome

What sets No 4 Ard Aoibhinn apart is its excellent condition. It’s not just a house; it’s a ready-to-move-in home filled with numerous additional features. One of its highlights is a large walled back garden, perfect for family gatherings or a quiet afternoon retreat. Its condition teamed with a reasonable price tag makes it an attractive choice for first-time buyers, those considering relocation near the city center, and investors. Its proximity to a college and major employers in Galway further adds to its appeal.

Location & Exclusivity

The house is tucked away in a cul-de-sac of only five detached houses, providing a sense of exclusivity and privacy. It faces a small green space, adding to its charm. This prime location, combined with the scarcity of detached homes in this sought-after residential area, makes it a catch worth considering. The urgency for potential buyers to arrange a viewing can’t be understated.

Renovated & Well-Insulated

Renovated years prior, No 4 Ard Aoibhinn boasts a B3 Building Energy Rating (BER), a testament to its insulation, new condensing boiler, and double-glazed windows – a rare find in older homes. The accommodation includes an entrance hall, a large sitting room, and a dining room with patio doors leading to a west-facing garden. The fitted kitchen, a separate utility, and a downstairs toilet add to its features. And when it’s time to wind down, four bedrooms await upstairs, two with en-suite bathrooms, and an additional bathroom.

With a guide price of €340,000, the house is available for purchase via private treaty. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Colleran auctioneers or visit their website for more details.