Forward Consumer Partners Closes Oversubscribed Debut Fund at $425 Million

Private equity firm Forward Consumer Partners (“Forward”) has announced the successful closure of its debut fund, Forward Fund I (“Fund I”), which reached its hard cap of $425 million. The fund, which exceeded its initial target, was launched in June 2023 and closed within the same year in December.

A Triumph Without Placement Assistance

Remarkably, Forward attained this milestone without the aid of a placement agent, opting for a single close for the fund. The firm’s strategy is centred around making majority equity investments ranging from $25 to $100 million in burgeoning consumer brands that demonstrate strong market positioning. Should the need arise for larger transactions, Forward has the capacity to execute these through its co-invest network.

Incubation and Investment Expertise

Forward also operates Fast Forward, a unique strategy designed to incubate consumer brands from the ground up. The team at Forward boasts diverse experiences, with backgrounds stemming from renowned firms such as L Catterton, McKinsey, KKR, Goldman Sachs, and Endeavor. Furthermore, Forward has built an Advisory Board that features accomplished leaders from the consumer and investment sectors.

A Bright Future

Matt Leeds, the Founder and Managing Partner of Forward, expressed his gratitude for the contributions and support from investors. He also voiced anticipation for the firm’s future accomplishments. Forward Consumer Partners aims to construct lasting consumer businesses by providing the necessary partnership, resources, experience, and ambition to help each portfolio company reach its full potential. With the successful closure of Fund I, the firm now manages $425 million of committed capital.