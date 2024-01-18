Forty Two Point Two Boosts Stake in Ninety One PLC with New Acquisition

Forty Two Point Two, the investment vehicle of the Marathon Trust, has made a significant move in the financial market by acquiring 172,235 shares of Ninety One PLC. This recent acquisition was made at approximately 175.50 pence per share, totalling a hefty sum of GBP 301,490 on Wednesday, 17th January 2024. The purchase further bolsters the trust's position as a key investor in Ninety One PLC by adding to its existing stockpile of 3.7 million shares, valued at around GBP 6.2 million.

Advertisment

Firm Ties with High-Profile Individuals

Forty Two Point Two's investment activities are closely interwoven with some of the top brass of the Marathon Trust. Prominent figures such as Hendrik du Toit, the Chief Executive of Ninety One, and Finance Director Kim McFarland are key figures associated with the trust. Additionally, directors Johan Schreuder and Cora Kielblock of Ninety One Assurance Ltd, as well as directors Adam Fletcher and David McGillveray of Ninety One Guernsey Ltd, are also linked to the trust, indicating a robust network of influential financiers.

Regulatory Compliance

Advertisment

The acquisition, executed in line with UK MAR, the Listing Rules, and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA, was duly notified to both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges. The transaction showcases Forty Two Point Two's adherence to financial regulations and underscores its commitment to transparency in its investment dealings.

Ninety One PLC's Market Performance

Despite a 6.2% decline in Ninety One PLC's assets under management to GBP 124.2 billion for the third quarter, compared to the same quarter in 2022, the company's stock price has seen an uptick in the London market. As of Thursday afternoon, the trading price of Ninety One PLC's shares stands at 178.90 pence, marking a 1.3% increase. This upward trend in share price represents a positive turn for the company and its stakeholders, including Forty Two Point Two.