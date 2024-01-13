Fortinet Shows Promise as Long-Term Investment with Impressive ROCE

In the landscape of software industry investments, Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been garnering attention. The company’s financial performance showcases a promising trend, hinting at its potential viability as a long-term stock investment. What draws the investors towards it is the impressive Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), a key metric that throws light on the pre-tax profit a company generates from the capital employed in its business.

A Cut Above the Rest

Fortinet’s ROCE stands at a remarkable 32%, calculated using the formula: Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) divided by Total Assets minus Current Liabilities, based on data from the trailing twelve months to September 2023. This figure outshines the Software industry average of 7.7% by a significant margin, setting Fortinet apart from its competitors.

Capitalizing on Capital Employed

Over the past five years, Fortinet has witnessed a substantial rise in ROCE from its previous values, marking a 132% increase in capital employed. This signifies the company’s efficiency in reinvesting earnings to generate higher returns, a trait that often correlates with multi-bagger stocks.

Potential Risks and Rewards

However, a note of caution is sounded in light of Fortinet’s current liabilities, which are high at 49% of total assets. This suggests a reliance on suppliers or short-term creditors, which could introduce financial risk. Despite potential risks, Fortinet’s strong fundamentals and its ability to reinvest capital profitably underline its investment appeal.

The stock’s performance over the past five years echoes investor recognition of these patterns. Nevertheless, further due diligence is recommended to assess the company’s valuation and potential as an investment. For those interested, the report also suggests exploring other companies with high returns on equity and solid fundamentals.