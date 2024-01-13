en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fortinet Shows Promise as Long-Term Investment with Impressive ROCE

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Fortinet Shows Promise as Long-Term Investment with Impressive ROCE

In the landscape of software industry investments, Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been garnering attention. The company’s financial performance showcases a promising trend, hinting at its potential viability as a long-term stock investment. What draws the investors towards it is the impressive Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), a key metric that throws light on the pre-tax profit a company generates from the capital employed in its business.

A Cut Above the Rest

Fortinet’s ROCE stands at a remarkable 32%, calculated using the formula: Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) divided by Total Assets minus Current Liabilities, based on data from the trailing twelve months to September 2023. This figure outshines the Software industry average of 7.7% by a significant margin, setting Fortinet apart from its competitors.

Capitalizing on Capital Employed

Over the past five years, Fortinet has witnessed a substantial rise in ROCE from its previous values, marking a 132% increase in capital employed. This signifies the company’s efficiency in reinvesting earnings to generate higher returns, a trait that often correlates with multi-bagger stocks.

Potential Risks and Rewards

However, a note of caution is sounded in light of Fortinet’s current liabilities, which are high at 49% of total assets. This suggests a reliance on suppliers or short-term creditors, which could introduce financial risk. Despite potential risks, Fortinet’s strong fundamentals and its ability to reinvest capital profitably underline its investment appeal.

The stock’s performance over the past five years echoes investor recognition of these patterns. Nevertheless, further due diligence is recommended to assess the company’s valuation and potential as an investment. For those interested, the report also suggests exploring other companies with high returns on equity and solid fundamentals.

0
Business Investments
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 seconds ago
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF: Potential Upside of 10.01%
In the landscape of international dividend ETFs, the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PID) is garnering attention with an implied analyst target price of $20.20 per unit, a potential hike of 10.01% from its recent trading price of $18.36. This projection, based on the weighted average of its underlying holdings’ target prices, casts a
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF: Potential Upside of 10.01%
TCS Leads in Valuation, Outshining Rivals Infosys and HCLTech
2 mins ago
TCS Leads in Valuation, Outshining Rivals Infosys and HCLTech
Andersen Global Bolsters Its Presence in Serbia with Strategic Expansion
2 mins ago
Andersen Global Bolsters Its Presence in Serbia with Strategic Expansion
Amaroq Minerals Ltd. Announces Increase in Nominal Share Capital
36 seconds ago
Amaroq Minerals Ltd. Announces Increase in Nominal Share Capital
Government Pledges Support for Legitimate Direct Selling Business, Warns Against Illegal Activities
53 seconds ago
Government Pledges Support for Legitimate Direct Selling Business, Warns Against Illegal Activities
Belden Inc. Expands Manufacturing Plant in India to Meet Rising Demand
2 mins ago
Belden Inc. Expands Manufacturing Plant in India to Meet Rising Demand
Latest Headlines
World News
Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey
12 seconds
Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey
UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV
21 seconds
UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
59 seconds
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
1 min
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
Emma Hayes to Leave Chelsea for USA National Team: A New Chapter Awaits
1 min
Emma Hayes to Leave Chelsea for USA National Team: A New Chapter Awaits
Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket
2 mins
Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket
President Bola Tinubu Holds High-Profile Closed-Door Meeting with APC Governors
2 mins
President Bola Tinubu Holds High-Profile Closed-Door Meeting with APC Governors
NLC Calls for Respect of Union Rights Amid Government's Bid for Collaboration
2 mins
NLC Calls for Respect of Union Rights Amid Government's Bid for Collaboration
Georgia Among the Least Hangover-Prone States, Survey Reveals
2 mins
Georgia Among the Least Hangover-Prone States, Survey Reveals
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app