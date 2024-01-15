Former Barclays Executive to Lead New Investment Bank, Panmure Liberum

Rich Ricci, the erstwhile executive of Barclays, is poised to steer Panmure Liberum, a nascent investment bank birthed from the merger of two eminent City brokers, Panmure Gordon and Liberum. The merger, slated to be unveiled on Tuesday, paves the way for the largest advisory entity to London-listed firms. The all-share deal positions Ricci at the helm as the chief executive, with Bidhi Bhoma, Liberum's current chief, named as the deputy chief executive.

Panmure Liberum: A New Force in Mid-Market Investment Banking

The merger, currently awaiting regulatory approval, is envisaged to establish a fresh contender in the mid-market investment banking sector, which has witnessed a dwindling in public share sales activity. Collectively, the merged entity will counsel 250 public companies and command a workforce of approximately 280 individuals.

Consolidation Trend in the Sector

This merger mirrors a broader trend of consolidation in the sector, as illustrated by the preceding year's mergers of finnCap Cavendish and Cenkos alongside Deutsche Bank's acquisition of Numis Securities. It marks the most substantial maneuver by Bob Diamond through his Atlas Merchant Capital firm since its acquisition of Panmure Gordon in 2018.

Atlas Merchant Capital Set to Become Largest Shareholder

Atlas Merchant Capital is projected to emerge as the largest shareholder in the merged group. The merger has been under discussion for several months, following initial reports by The Sunday Times before Christmas. Both Panmure and Liberum, privately owned entities, reported losses in 2022, a stark contrast to their profitable performance during the pandemic when their clients accrued significant capital.