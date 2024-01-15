en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Foreign Investment Boom: SR405.49 Billion Stake in Saudi Stock Market

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Foreign Investment Boom: SR405.49 Billion Stake in Saudi Stock Market

Foreign investors are increasingly staking their claim in the Saudi stock market, with ownership valued at a staggering SR405.49 billion across 300 listed companies and funds. The figures reveal a significant trend towards international investment in Saudi companies, with some of the biggest names in the market drawing considerable foreign interest.

Top Players in the Foreign Investment Scene

Leading the pack in the foreign ownership stakes is Al-Rajhi Bank, boasting a significant foreign ownership share of 12.63 percent. This equates to an impressive value of SR43.95 billion. The bank’s strong performance and robust business model have undoubtedly played a part in attracting this substantial foreign investment.

Not far behind is the Saudi National Bank (Al-Ahli), with a foreign ownership of 15.08 percent, valued at SR38.54 billion. Despite a lower overall value compared to Al-Rajhi Bank, the higher percentage of foreign ownership suggests a strong level of confidence from foreign investors in the bank’s prospects.

The Underdogs in the Investment Arena

Alawwal Bank sits comfortably in third place, with foreign investors owning SR33.23 billion in shares. This represents a regular ownership of 13.61 percent and strategic investors owning 31 percent. The bank’s diverse portfolio and strategic operations have managed to garner significant foreign interest.

Saudi Aramco, despite being one of the most valuable companies globally, has a relatively small foreign ownership percentage of only 0.41 percent, equating to SR32.59 billion. This low percentage, however, doesn’t detract from the company’s immense global significance.

Bupa Arabia and STC follow closely, with foreigners holding market values of SR20.4 and SR20.1 billion respectively. Bupa Arabia leads in terms of ownership percentage, with a majority stake of 61.66 percent held by foreign investors.

Exclusions from the Race

Several companies such as Makkah Holding, Jabal Omar, Knowledge City, Benaa, Al-Rashed Industry, Mayar, Afaq Food, and Naseej Technology have been excluded from the report due to their negligible foreign ownership of less than 0.01 percent. This lack of foreign interest could be attributed to various factors such as company size, market presence, or even industry-specific challenges.

In conclusion, the Saudi stock market is witnessing a surge in foreign investment, with several major players leading the pack. This trend reflects the growing confidence of foreign investors in the Saudi market’s potential, fostering a more globalized and diverse economy.

0
Business Investments Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 seconds ago
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare, a renowned provider of personalized support services for older individuals, has received the prestigious ‘Five Star Employer’ award. This accolade is an acknowledgment of the company’s high employment standards and its unwavering commitment to nurturing staff wellbeing. The survey carried out by Workbuzz in November 2023 provided insights into the satisfaction and
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
Business Credit Cards with 0% APR Promotions: A Financial Lifeline
37 seconds ago
Business Credit Cards with 0% APR Promotions: A Financial Lifeline
Rupert Resources Advances Ikkari Project Amid Financial Ups and Downs
4 mins ago
Rupert Resources Advances Ikkari Project Amid Financial Ups and Downs
Madinet Masr: A Year of Record Sales and Accolades
28 seconds ago
Madinet Masr: A Year of Record Sales and Accolades
Redefining Success in Trading: The Rising Importance of Psychological Mastery
34 seconds ago
Redefining Success in Trading: The Rising Importance of Psychological Mastery
Khalifa Fund & Al Mushrif Coop: A Strategic Partnership for Entrepreneurial Empowerment
37 seconds ago
Khalifa Fund & Al Mushrif Coop: A Strategic Partnership for Entrepreneurial Empowerment
Latest Headlines
World News
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
11 seconds
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
13 seconds
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
20 seconds
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
24 seconds
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
Public Health Challenge: Sickness Reported at Mumbai Sea Bridge Inauguration
25 seconds
Public Health Challenge: Sickness Reported at Mumbai Sea Bridge Inauguration
Alan Permane: A New Inning With AlphaTauri After Alpine Exit
30 seconds
Alan Permane: A New Inning With AlphaTauri After Alpine Exit
State's Housing Policy Fails to Improve Market Despite Billions Invested
31 seconds
State's Housing Policy Fails to Improve Market Despite Billions Invested
Nice 'n' Naughty Steps Up to Sponsor Pines FC
33 seconds
Nice 'n' Naughty Steps Up to Sponsor Pines FC
Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That's Still Turning Heads in 2024
4 mins
Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That's Still Turning Heads in 2024
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
13 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
22 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
23 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
36 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
41 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app