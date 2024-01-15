Foreign Investment Boom: SR405.49 Billion Stake in Saudi Stock Market

Foreign investors are increasingly staking their claim in the Saudi stock market, with ownership valued at a staggering SR405.49 billion across 300 listed companies and funds. The figures reveal a significant trend towards international investment in Saudi companies, with some of the biggest names in the market drawing considerable foreign interest.

Top Players in the Foreign Investment Scene

Leading the pack in the foreign ownership stakes is Al-Rajhi Bank, boasting a significant foreign ownership share of 12.63 percent. This equates to an impressive value of SR43.95 billion. The bank’s strong performance and robust business model have undoubtedly played a part in attracting this substantial foreign investment.

Not far behind is the Saudi National Bank (Al-Ahli), with a foreign ownership of 15.08 percent, valued at SR38.54 billion. Despite a lower overall value compared to Al-Rajhi Bank, the higher percentage of foreign ownership suggests a strong level of confidence from foreign investors in the bank’s prospects.

The Underdogs in the Investment Arena

Alawwal Bank sits comfortably in third place, with foreign investors owning SR33.23 billion in shares. This represents a regular ownership of 13.61 percent and strategic investors owning 31 percent. The bank’s diverse portfolio and strategic operations have managed to garner significant foreign interest.

Saudi Aramco, despite being one of the most valuable companies globally, has a relatively small foreign ownership percentage of only 0.41 percent, equating to SR32.59 billion. This low percentage, however, doesn’t detract from the company’s immense global significance.

Bupa Arabia and STC follow closely, with foreigners holding market values of SR20.4 and SR20.1 billion respectively. Bupa Arabia leads in terms of ownership percentage, with a majority stake of 61.66 percent held by foreign investors.

Exclusions from the Race

Several companies such as Makkah Holding, Jabal Omar, Knowledge City, Benaa, Al-Rashed Industry, Mayar, Afaq Food, and Naseej Technology have been excluded from the report due to their negligible foreign ownership of less than 0.01 percent. This lack of foreign interest could be attributed to various factors such as company size, market presence, or even industry-specific challenges.

In conclusion, the Saudi stock market is witnessing a surge in foreign investment, with several major players leading the pack. This trend reflects the growing confidence of foreign investors in the Saudi market’s potential, fostering a more globalized and diverse economy.