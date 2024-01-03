Forbes Advisor: Top 10 Utilities Stocks in 2024

The utilities sector, often regarded as the backbone of modern society, has remained a safe haven for investors seeking slow, steady appreciation and reliable dividend-based cash flow. Serving a critical role in the United States, these companies deliver essential services like electricity, natural gas, and water to homes and businesses. The 10 largest utilities companies cater to 97.4 million power customers, representing an industry worth a staggering $1.1 trillion. This report, compiled by Forbes Advisor, reveals the 10 largest utilities stocks by market capitalization, designed to guide investors in making informed decisions for their portfolios.

Understanding Market Capitalization

Market capitalization, frequently termed as ‘market cap,’ is the total market value of a publicly traded company’s outstanding shares. It’s an effective measure of a company’s worth. As of January 2024, Enel and Southern Company, with market caps of $73.42 billion and $77.92 billion respectively, rank amongst the world’s most valuable companies by market cap.

Industry Performance and Future Outlook

The year 2023 bore witness to a mixed bag of developments within the utilities sector. On one hand, the industry succeeded in deploying record volumes of renewable energy and enhancing grid reliability. On the other hand, it faced severe challenges, such as the catastrophic Lahaina fire in Hawaii, which led to a scrutiny of safety practices at the local utility, Hawaiian Electric. As a result, electricity sales are projected to have declined by 1.2% due to milder weather conditions. However, with falling crude oil prices, supply chain issues are gradually resolving, thereby improving industry margins and supporting utilities stocks.

Looking ahead to 2024, retail electricity prices are forecast to increase by around 2%, and the resolution of supply chain issues is set to continue. The accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to bring about significant changes in the utilities sector, putting some utilities stocks in a unique position for growth. Companies like NextEra Energy, Fluence Energy, and Energy Vault are touted as potential must-buy utility stocks for 2024, given their market position and growth potential.

