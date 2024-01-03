en English
Business

Forbes Advisor: Top 10 Utilities Stocks in 2024

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 am EST


The utilities sector, often regarded as the backbone of modern society, has remained a safe haven for investors seeking slow, steady appreciation and reliable dividend-based cash flow. Serving a critical role in the United States, these companies deliver essential services like electricity, natural gas, and water to homes and businesses. The 10 largest utilities companies cater to 97.4 million power customers, representing an industry worth a staggering $1.1 trillion. This report, compiled by Forbes Advisor, reveals the 10 largest utilities stocks by market capitalization, designed to guide investors in making informed decisions for their portfolios.

Understanding Market Capitalization

Market capitalization, frequently termed as ‘market cap,’ is the total market value of a publicly traded company’s outstanding shares. It’s an effective measure of a company’s worth. As of January 2024, Enel and Southern Company, with market caps of $73.42 billion and $77.92 billion respectively, rank amongst the world’s most valuable companies by market cap.

Industry Performance and Future Outlook

The year 2023 bore witness to a mixed bag of developments within the utilities sector. On one hand, the industry succeeded in deploying record volumes of renewable energy and enhancing grid reliability. On the other hand, it faced severe challenges, such as the catastrophic Lahaina fire in Hawaii, which led to a scrutiny of safety practices at the local utility, Hawaiian Electric. As a result, electricity sales are projected to have declined by 1.2% due to milder weather conditions. However, with falling crude oil prices, supply chain issues are gradually resolving, thereby improving industry margins and supporting utilities stocks.

Looking ahead to 2024, retail electricity prices are forecast to increase by around 2%, and the resolution of supply chain issues is set to continue. The accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to bring about significant changes in the utilities sector, putting some utilities stocks in a unique position for growth. Companies like NextEra Energy, Fluence Energy, and Energy Vault are touted as potential must-buy utility stocks for 2024, given their market position and growth potential.

Commitment to Impartiality and Reliability

Forbes Advisor, renowned for its unbiased ratings and information, assures its readers of its unwavering commitment to impartiality. Utilizing data-driven methodologies, it evaluates financial products and companies without the influence of advertisers. All companies, regardless of their size or influence, are assessed equally, thus ensuring the reliability of their ratings and reviews.

Business Investments United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

