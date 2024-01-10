en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fisdom Eyes Additional $5 Million Funding Amidst Valuation Downround

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Fisdom Eyes Additional $5 Million Funding Amidst Valuation Downround

In the bustling city of Bengaluru, a wealthtech startup named Fisdom is making waves, despite experiencing a downround in its valuation. The company is in talks to secure an additional USD 5 million from its existing investor, PayU. This capital influx is part of Fisdom’s ongoing Series C funding round, following an earlier infusion of USD 4 million from the same investor.

Battle for Valuation amidst Expansion

The company’s post-money valuation, following this latest funding round, is estimated to sit at USD 102 million, marking a downround from its previous valuation of approximately USD 145 million. Despite this seeming setback, Fisdom continues to focus on growth and expansion. Founded in 2016, the company provides a wealthtech platform for investments in various financial instruments, including stocks, mutual funds, and insurance. In addition to these services, it also offers tax filing and wealth management services.

Financial Performance and Competitive Landscape

Fisdom’s recent performance shows encouraging signs of growth. In FY23, the company’s net loss narrowed by 36.6% to INR 66.9 crore, while its operating revenue swelled by 180.6% to INR 56.6 crore. This growth is set against a backdrop of fierce competition with other wealthtech platforms such as Groww, INDMoney, Zerodha, Kuvera, and ETMoney.

One Percent Academy: A Leap towards Learning

Adding another feather to its cap, Fisdom has also launched an online learning platform called One Percent Academy. This platform aims to enhance the skills of aspiring investors and traders, further strengthening Fisdom’s position in the market. By providing an avenue for learning, Fisdom is not just a wealthtech platform, but also a facilitator of financial literacy.

0
Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
In an unexpected turn of events, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Twitter account was compromised, leading to the dissemination of a false announcement. The unauthorized declaration claimed that Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) had received the green light, causing an immediate upheaval in the crypto market. This misinformation triggered a temporary spike in
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
12 mins ago
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
European Union Eyes Microsoft's $13 Billion Investment in OpenAI Amidst Internal Turmoil
12 mins ago
European Union Eyes Microsoft's $13 Billion Investment in OpenAI Amidst Internal Turmoil
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
9 mins ago
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
10 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
10 mins ago
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
3 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
7 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
8 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
8 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
9 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
11 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
12 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
12 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
13 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
11 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app