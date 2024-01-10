Fisdom Eyes Additional $5 Million Funding Amidst Valuation Downround

In the bustling city of Bengaluru, a wealthtech startup named Fisdom is making waves, despite experiencing a downround in its valuation. The company is in talks to secure an additional USD 5 million from its existing investor, PayU. This capital influx is part of Fisdom’s ongoing Series C funding round, following an earlier infusion of USD 4 million from the same investor.

Battle for Valuation amidst Expansion

The company’s post-money valuation, following this latest funding round, is estimated to sit at USD 102 million, marking a downround from its previous valuation of approximately USD 145 million. Despite this seeming setback, Fisdom continues to focus on growth and expansion. Founded in 2016, the company provides a wealthtech platform for investments in various financial instruments, including stocks, mutual funds, and insurance. In addition to these services, it also offers tax filing and wealth management services.

Financial Performance and Competitive Landscape

Fisdom’s recent performance shows encouraging signs of growth. In FY23, the company’s net loss narrowed by 36.6% to INR 66.9 crore, while its operating revenue swelled by 180.6% to INR 56.6 crore. This growth is set against a backdrop of fierce competition with other wealthtech platforms such as Groww, INDMoney, Zerodha, Kuvera, and ETMoney.

One Percent Academy: A Leap towards Learning

Adding another feather to its cap, Fisdom has also launched an online learning platform called One Percent Academy. This platform aims to enhance the skills of aspiring investors and traders, further strengthening Fisdom’s position in the market. By providing an avenue for learning, Fisdom is not just a wealthtech platform, but also a facilitator of financial literacy.